Is PDM government using FIA and IB to target PTI?

We all had discussions on many topics but didn't really touch on the role of FIA and IB on targeting PTI, their role in the arrests, propaganda, false cases, blackmail, torture. How exactly powerful are these civilian intelligence agencies, all under the control of PM and interior ministry. One of their mission is to infiltrate political opposition and then destroy/harm them, excuses can be made up ofcourse. Are they powerful enough to act without the orders of the ISI, MI, can they be misused by Military agencies or misused by governments without the influence of ISI, MI.