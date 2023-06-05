What's new

Is PDM government using FIA and IB to target PTI?

PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
3,198
6
4,577
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We all had discussions on many topics but didn't really touch on the role of FIA and IB on targeting PTI, their role in the arrests, propaganda, false cases, blackmail, torture. How exactly powerful are these civilian intelligence agencies, all under the control of PM and interior ministry. One of their mission is to infiltrate political opposition and then destroy/harm them, excuses can be made up ofcourse. Are they powerful enough to act without the orders of the ISI, MI, can they be misused by Military agencies or misused by governments without the influence of ISI, MI.

en.wikipedia.org

Federal Investigation Agency - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

Intelligence Bureau (Pakistan) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

@Meengla @_NOBODY_ @ghazi52 @VCheng @313ghazi @SaadH @Mirzali Khan @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Dreamer. @Maula Jatt @Ikbal @khansaheeb @FuturePAF @python-000 @El Sidd @PanzerKiel @truthseeker2010 @SQ8 @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Jango @PakFactor @Pak Nationalist @AsianLion @Path-Finder @The Eagle @The Accountant @LeGenD @RescueRanger @Goenitz @SecularNationalist
 
Last edited:
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
614
-5
349
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PakAlp said:
We all had discussions on many topics but didn't really touch on the role of FIA and IB on targeting PTI, their role in the arrests, propaganda, false cases, blackmail, torture. How exactly powerful are these civilian intelligence agencies, all under the control of PM and interior ministry. One of their mission is to infiltrate political opposition and then destroy/harm them, excuses can be made up ofcourse. Are they powerful enough to act without the orders of the ISI, MI, can they be misused by Military agencies or misused by governments without the influence of ISI, MI.

en.wikipedia.org

Federal Investigation Agency - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

en.wikipedia.org

Intelligence Bureau (Pakistan) - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

@Meengla @_NOBODY_ @ghazi52 @VCheng @313ghazi @SaadH @Mirzali Khan @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @Dreamer. @Maula Jatt @Ikbal @khansaheeb @FuturePAF @python-000 @El Sidd @PanzerKiel @truthseeker2010 @SQ8 @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Jango @PakFactor @Pak Nationalist @AsianLion @Path-Finder @The Eagle @The Accountant @LeGenD @RescueRanger @Goenitz @SecularNationalist
Click to expand...
Well Shehbaz Sharif is in power. Now he can prove himself to the country, that is worthy to solve the country's problems.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
37,028
69
40,115
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
For me what is bothering is ability to Tap in phone conversations at will and making videos

  • Who has such technology in Pakistan if not the advance , institutes in Pakistan?
  • Ability to intercept wireless calls
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Mirzali Khan
In a secret meeting, Pakistan’s powerful military ordered the press to stop covering Imran Khan
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
1K
PakAlp
PakAlp
ghazi52
2022: A year of constitutional crises, the B word and redefining neutrality
Replies
10
Views
589
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
Shahzaz ud din
Data of 45,000 International passengers stolen to unlock smuggled mobile phones
Replies
3
Views
499
Clutch
Clutch
SBUS-CXK
The U.S. Is Recycling Its Big Lie About Iraq To Target Iran
Replies
4
Views
603
LeGenD
LeGenD
Jhon Smith
Next Bomb!!! How ISI/Army/MI/Police/Ranger/navy/airforce can stop next bomb explosin?Suggestion
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
4K
shahbaz baig
shahbaz baig

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom