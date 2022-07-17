What's new

Is PDF under attack by PMLN Bots?

Rigging in Punjab By-elections - 17 July 2022

Don't bother, these are troll accounts from the army backed PMLN. Just goes to show how much confidence they have in the narrative that they need to hire these cheap bots to attack this forum. The resentment for these people will only grow, but this mafia has a hold over Pakistan, with the...
This same post is getting posted over and over again by different users with different IDs, all of whom are new joinees with today's join date. They just create a new account and start posting this same thing over and over again.

Dafuq is going on?


Edit: I can see mods are deleting these spam posts and are banning these spam accounts, kudos for hard work. But looks like PDF is under a PML-N bot attack.

@waz @Horus @WebMaster @Jungibaaz @Jango @Norwegian @pkuser2k12
 
Can say the samething for people posting pro PTI shit. Anyone who differs with PTI is automatically declared a patwari or bot. Lol.
 
Very good, and even easier is spotting these trolls here on PDF are PMNL beggars on here. Why don’t they simply pack it in and get a job? They would make more money sat in a supermarket car park, with a baseball cap between their legs, begging for loose change.
 
Waterboy said:
Can say the samething for people posting pro PTI shit. Anyone who differs with PTI is automatically declared a patwari or bot. Lol.
Click to expand...
you must be high on some really potent stuff. Bots are posting lorum ipsum dummy text.

kingQamaR said:
Very good, and even easier is spotting these trolls here on PDF are PMNL beggars on here. Why don’t they simply pack it in and get a job? They would make more money sat in a supermarket car park, with a baseball cap between their legs, begging for loose change.
Click to expand...

You are highly mistaken, they can't even get a trolley collector job. They are unicellular organisms :lol:
 
PDF administration should stop acting like Royalty and stop making appearance on the balcony like the Queen does once in a Blue Moon.
Either the Admins need to become active or give Mods a free hand to clear up the mess that this forum is embroiled in.
 
I heard from someone that pdf is actually causing alot of pain to some boots, they thought pdf as collection of boot lovers who would always defend them but the tables have turned.
 
If new registration cannot be blocked, have some captcha before registration, or a waiting period after registration or something.
 
Black.Mamba said:
I am not sure if someone else notices this pattern;
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and @muhammadhafeezmalik are never active when the bots are. :azn:
Click to expand...
yea, the reason is that by having a bot post these two @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE and other league get cover as the bot takes most of the heat. as league are good at gimmick like these.

it can be assumed that bot is constant contact with the other league yadri de. hence members are targeted with bogus names mimic their ID.

this is an age old league strategy where meean makes boothay like its some messiah and has a horde of bc swearing and making other profane remarks.
 

