Is Pakistan's top Armed Leadership Compromised?

This question needs to be asked and debated in light of the recent events.

There is no way the security apparatus sat and endorsed a foreign intel OP that was waged against the country and then did absolutely nothing about it.
Except, of course, facilitating the OP through the courts.

This was the first time the country had gone on the right track in the last 40 years. Any Intel/security establishment would see it and ensure its continual at all cost. Except if they are the ones trying to bring harm to the country in the first place.

Tell me again, what has our man at the helms of security done throughout his tenure that is worth mentioning? Apart from ensuring the removal of Gen. Faiz from the important decision-making posts?

Plus, here is something worth listening to.

 

