Is Pakistan’s issue of energy and climate an issue of governance? Ft.Maha Kamal

In conversation with Maha Kamal, an International Public Policy Specialist, this episode discusses Pakistan’s crisis of energy and climate through the lens of security, policy, and governance. What is the energy sector and energy security? What is the organizational history of Women in Energy? What is the gendered aspect of energy security? What is the link between women’s access to energy and economic development? Is Pakistan’s LNG crisis a crisis of governance? How are problems in production, distribution, and consumption in the energy sector interlinked? What is technology’s potential to solve the problems of the energy crisis? How is access to energy linked to industries and economic development? What is the climate issue? How is climate issue an issue of human security? How can the climate issue be solved through a global policy that is common but differentiated? Should the government impose a climate emergency in Pakistan? Why is Pakistan exploiting indigenous coal resources? What is the link between climate issues and class? How is people dying because of climate issue an issue of governance?IntroductionEnergy Sector and Energy SecurityOrganizational history of Women in EnergyGendered aspect of energy securityLink between women’s access to energy and economic developmentPakistan’s LNG crisis as a crisis governanceInterlinked problems in production, distribution, and consumption in the energy sectorTechnology’s potential to solve problems of energy crisisTextile industry and access to energyClimate issue as an issue of human securityCommon but differentiated responsibilities in the climate issue 31:54 Climate emergencyPakistan’s decision to exploit indigenous coalLink between climate issue and classConclusion