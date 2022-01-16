Is Pakistan’s issue of energy and climate an issue of governance? Ft.Maha Kamal
In conversation with Maha Kamal, an International Public Policy Specialist, this episode discusses Pakistan’s crisis of energy and climate through the lens of security, policy, and governance. What is the energy sector and energy security? What is the organizational history of Women in Energy? What is the gendered aspect of energy security? What is the link between women’s access to energy and economic development? Is Pakistan’s LNG crisis a crisis of governance? How are problems in production, distribution, and consumption in the energy sector interlinked? What is technology’s potential to solve the problems of the energy crisis? How is access to energy linked to industries and economic development? What is the climate issue? How is climate issue an issue of human security? How can the climate issue be solved through a global policy that is common but differentiated? Should the government impose a climate emergency in Pakistan? Why is Pakistan exploiting indigenous coal resources? What is the link between climate issues and class? How is people dying because of climate issue an issue of governance?
00:00 Introduction
00:57 Energy Sector and Energy Security
04:01 Organizational history of Women in Energy
07:02 Gendered aspect of energy security
09:30 Link between women’s access to energy and economic development
11:03 Pakistan’s LNG crisis as a crisis governance
14:28 Interlinked problems in production, distribution, and consumption in the energy sector
17:35 Technology’s potential to solve problems of energy crisis
20:24 Textile industry and access to energy
22:16 Climate issue as an issue of human security
27:32 Common but differentiated responsibilities in the climate issue 31:54 Climate emergency
34:30 Pakistan’s decision to exploit indigenous coal
39:01 Link between climate issue and class
42:56 Conclusion
