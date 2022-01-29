Is Pakistan’s economy headed towards sustainable and equitable growth? Ft. Miftah Ismail

I wonder why PMLN, PPP, PMLQ weren't banned in Pakistan after what they deliberately did with country's economy in the election year of 2008, 2013 and 2018?
I don’t think there parties are really parties, with a platform and policy documents, but rather like Royal houses vying for power and bestowing their patronage on their supporters when they are in power.
This interview shows they know what needs to be done.
To ban them would be, to take on many elites for whom the status quo suites them. There should be a binding document that holds these parties to clear platforms and reforms, so a roadmap can be made, and people can vote for the party that suites them on the social issues, while the economic “third rail” is not touched.
Economic policy should be entrusted to educated and disciplined people, from within these parties (so the wishes of the people are honored) as well as technocrats that understand the issues best, once a roadmap has been laid out and transparency mechanisms have been established to prevent future corruption.