Is Pakistan’s economy headed towards sustainable and equitable growth? Ft. Miftah Ismail

Pak Nationalist said:



Listen to purely technical aspects of the discussion filtering out political partisanship (which is already limited in the exchange). It is a very thought-provoking interview. Refreshingly, someone cites solutions. Click to expand...

I watched this interview and ultimately was left with a sense of disappointment.Miftah Ismael said all the right things about how to fix the economy but he didn't do any of those things when he was in power. He did the exact opposite in many cases - why because its politically prudent to so. Our govts run the economy with the next election in mind not the national interest.It was also disappointing that despite both the opposition and the government having similar ideas on how to fix the economy on paper there's so much partisanship in Parliament and so little cross party consensus. If all parties agreed to an economic road map we could put short term thinking behind.Although it was good to see a lot of what he said about the way forward - the current gobvt has implemented such as the new auto policy and import substitution.