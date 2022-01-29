What's new

Is Pakistan’s economy headed towards sustainable and equitable growth? Ft. Miftah Ismail

Listen to purely technical aspects of the discussion filtering out political partisanship (which is already limited in the exchange). It is a very thought-provoking interview. Refreshingly, someone cites solutions.

 
Pak Nationalist said:
Listen to purely technical aspects of the discussion filtering out political partisanship (which is already limited in the exchange). It is a very thought-provoking interview. Refreshingly, someone cites solutions.

youtube.com/watch?v=gmClmtAoIeE
Clutch said:
Miftah Ismael? Oh please 😁
Stop being in love with PMLN who destroyed Pakistan's economy
9AFD1FB2-CFAC-4618-90A3-A578B64A697E.jpeg


Pak Nationalist said:
Refreshingly, someone cites solutions.
Miftah Ismael was finance minister in the previous govt of PMLN. If he had any solutions, Pakistan would not have gone nearly bankrupt when his govt ended its term
451F7753-9D89-46E6-8F81-115782FCC92D.png
5C589590-6888-4E44-8A7D-B3DE112CC162.jpeg
 
See he has been caught with his pants down lies after lies, Patwaris and thier minions are too thick to understand how much Godfather has screwed up the economy during thier tenure.
 
Pak Nationalist said:
Listen to purely technical aspects of the discussion filtering out political partisanship (which is already limited in the exchange). It is a very thought-provoking interview. Refreshingly, someone cites solutions.

youtube.com/watch?v=gmClmtAoIeE
Just listened to first 15 minutes..

100% agree to his points regarding privatization of total loss organizations like Steel mills, PIA, railways.

Also on his point for massive import bill caused by automobile companies (toyoyta, suzuki etc). These companies should participate in Exporting instead of only importing parts & assembling.

But the real question is... Why they didn't do these actions when they were in power. How come everyone become smart only in opposition. What I understand is that every party give highest priority to its political benefits. They make money with import duties, they facilitiate their investors / industrialists, do not do any brave action which disturbs vote bank like will not privatize Steel mills or PIA because of all political inductions in these all time loss departments etc. Easy to say such stuff in opposition. Real test was when they were in power.
 
If these politicians are serious about making the economy sustainable, do the simple things that are not even political; ask your constituents to do things like agricultural reforms/modernization; use of drip irrigation and conservation of water.

Each Member of parliament, regardless of whether their party is in power or not should be doing the best in their area of responsibility. They can rightfully claim it as their parties accomplishments and not that of the party in power.
 
koolio said:
See he has been caught with his pants down lies after lies, Patwaris and thier minions are too thick to understand how much Godfather has screwed up the economy during thier tenure.
FuturePAF said:
If these politicians are serious about making the economy sustainable, do the simple things that are not even political; ask your constituents to do things like agricultural reforms/modernization; use of drip irrigation and conservation of water.

Each Member of parliament, regardless of whether their party is in power or not should be doing the best in their area of responsibility. They can rightfully claim it as their parties accomplishments and not that of the party in power.
I wonder why PMLN, PPP, PMLQ weren't banned in Pakistan after what they deliberately did with country's economy in the election year of 2008, 2013 and 2018?
9D4F987B-6415-40CF-BE2C-13D0AE42465B.png
 
Pak Nationalist said:
Listen to purely technical aspects of the discussion filtering out political partisanship (which is already limited in the exchange). It is a very thought-provoking interview. Refreshingly, someone cites solutions.

I watched this interview and ultimately was left with a sense of disappointment.

Miftah Ismael said all the right things about how to fix the economy but he didn't do any of those things when he was in power. He did the exact opposite in many cases - why because its politically prudent to so. Our govts run the economy with the next election in mind not the national interest.

It was also disappointing that despite both the opposition and the government having similar ideas on how to fix the economy on paper there's so much partisanship in Parliament and so little cross party consensus. If all parties agreed to an economic road map we could put short term thinking behind.


Although it was good to see a lot of what he said about the way forward - the current gobvt has implemented such as the new auto policy and import substitution.
 
Norwegian said:
I wonder why PMLN, PPP, PMLQ weren't banned in Pakistan after what they deliberately did with country's economy in the election year of 2008, 2013 and 2018? View attachment 812013
I don’t think there parties are really parties, with a platform and policy documents, but rather like Royal houses vying for power and bestowing their patronage on their supporters when they are in power.

This interview shows they know what needs to be done.

To ban them would be, to take on many elites for whom the status quo suites them. There should be a binding document that holds these parties to clear platforms and reforms, so a roadmap can be made, and people can vote for the party that suites them on the social issues, while the economic “third rail” is not touched.

Economic policy should be entrusted to educated and disciplined people, from within these parties (so the wishes of the people are honored) as well as technocrats that understand the issues best, once a roadmap has been laid out and transparency mechanisms have been established to prevent future corruption.
 
JawadKKhan said:
do not do any brave action which disturbs vote bank like will not privatize Steel mills or PIA because of all political inductions in these all time loss departments etc. Easy to say such stuff in opposition. Real test was when they were in power.
313ghazi said:
Miftah Ismael said all the right things about how to fix the economy but he didn't do any of those things when he was in power. He did the exact opposite in many cases - why because its politically prudent to so. Our govts run the economy with the next election in mind not the national interest.
Only in Pakistan where doing the right thing leads to loss of votes / public support. This is how Pakistan became a failed near bankrupt state. Because the public vote / support only the policies that are long term destructive for country's economy and finances
597DA69E-065D-4243-814A-49DF15C60B2D.png
 
Pakistan has following lobbies

¶ Saudi Iobby.
¶ Irani lobby.
¶ Afghani lobby.
¶ US lobby.
¶ UK lobby.
¶ European lobby.
¶ Damn we even have F-16 fanboy lobby.

We need Pakistani lobby for peaceful, stable & prosperous Pakistan.
 
