Is Pakistani military taking note of recent conflicts, technologies and tactics?

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
14,960
-19
19,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Multiple recent conflicts

Syria
Yemen
Armenia- Azerbaijan

What we have seen is smart use of ATGMs nullify armour

Smart use of multiple drones decimate your enemy without risking your soldiers and hardware and jets etc which then can be reserved for if and when the conflict gets hot


is the Pakistani military taking note and adapting our fighting doctrine appropriately?

we have a Massive stock of Baktiar Shikans and missiles but have we any more modern or advanced ATGMs

Has PAKISTAN taken note of how drones are being used against enemy armour especially considering one of our closest allies is at the forefront of new drone technology and tactics, we have heard of drone development as part of project Azm but are getting anywhere with the multiple drone system countries like Turkey, Israel are now utilising
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
10,760
13
25,556
Country
United States
Location
United States
I am pretty sure they're!!! And, I won't be "surprised" if the Pak Staff officers are very much into the "game"....

Notwithstanding the novel military gadgets to gather intelligence, execute precise attacks etc., the most interesting part is the application of the Kurmay Zeka (Staff Intelligence) behind these spectacular ops, which are regularly breaking the arms and legs of the Imperialist Colonial powers....
 
