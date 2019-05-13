Is Pakistani military taking note of recent conflicts, technologies and tactics?

Multiple recent conflicts



Syria

Yemen

Armenia- Azerbaijan



What we have seen is smart use of ATGMs nullify armour



Smart use of multiple drones decimate your enemy without risking your soldiers and hardware and jets etc which then can be reserved for if and when the conflict gets hot





is the Pakistani military taking note and adapting our fighting doctrine appropriately?



we have a Massive stock of Baktiar Shikans and missiles but have we any more modern or advanced ATGMs



Has PAKISTAN taken note of how drones are being used against enemy armour especially considering one of our closest allies is at the forefront of new drone technology and tactics, we have heard of drone development as part of project Azm but are getting anywhere with the multiple drone system countries like Turkey, Israel are now utilising