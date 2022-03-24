What's new

Is Pakistani food situation really bad?

Is Pakistani food prices really high ?

Just watching TV

Karachi night market

1 KG (1,000 grams) of Strawberries cost 150 rupees , In west it costs $5 Bucks for for 400 gram
1 Small Hand Size melon cost 100 rupees , in west it costs $5 bucks

Taxes are added on top of prices


Basically 1 dollar in Pakistan , buys you double the goods as what $5 buys in West
 
Considering the cost of food is so cheap and also the offer of Health Card for health care

Two best things going for Pakistan

With Launch of Cheap , Transport system

a) Bus Network (Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Karachi (Electric), Peshawar (Hybrid Diesel)
b) Local Transit Train (KCR)
c) Elevated Train (Lahore )

Seems like we are heading in right direction

A- Next logical Enhancement looks to be larger number of electric buses and
electrical alternatives to noisy Rickshaws

B- Low Price Oil / Gas
  • Gas for cooking seems to be next priority
 
Added information:
In Pakistan hour wage is not fixed(no one accepts what govt says). Some people earn at most 10000 per month. Electricity only can kill most of the poor people. Added bonus is education is free, but trust me your child should work in workshops better than studying those govt schools. Plus if someone demands ransom from you, or a police officer comes to you asks for free fruit, you better give him.

And all you care about is a melon price?
 
Pakistanis dont make what avg american makes so this is comparing oranges and apples both very expensive in Pakistan!

currently apple 200-300 rs/kg
banana 150-200/dzn

and during ramadam expect Muslims of Pakistan to be on a looting spree and prices to go higher!

watermelon is 50-100rs /kg thats stupid!

worst part is even at this high prices arthis and retailers making money farmers are struggling!
 
Some interesting views I agree the Average salary on ground is an issue
Farmers struggle can be due to the prices being extremely low
But at same time the big 'Zameen dar' who control large acres , do make a lovely living due to tax free status on the land tax for agriculture

If Utilities cost can be better controlled would help

a) Import of Gas form Multiple sources may give us discounted gas , specially if we
develop Gas reserves in Baluchistan

b) Electricity prices can improve , once the Dams finish

c) May be some home scan get solar panels


If Nationally minimum wage standard is established and may be increased by 10,000 Rupee will certainly help but we are not there yet
 
Who the F… eats strawberries in Pakistan ? Melon? Seasonal fruit and will be available for next to nothing in few months.

Why open such nonsense thread.
 
For Oversea Pakistani , Pakistan does offers nice choices for retirement

Well thread was open to showcase for many wealthy Pakistani , they can relocate to Pakistan , with their establish wealth and enjoy a considerable benefit when it comes to day to day expenses

Yes for certain demographics who live on Salary structure it is different story

Similarly people who run a Business , Pakistan offers a wonderful choice to structure their main office in Pakistan

  • Ravi City Project
  • Gwadar Living Societies
  • Bahria Town
Offer modern standard of living

So was curious see how people view Pakistan light of low cost of living provided they are well established in their line of business

Of course when people come back the wealth they bring does moves the local economy as well
 
The difference is, western salaries are higher too.

Advantage is for pakistani parents, who get remittance from children abroad.
 

