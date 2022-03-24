Is Pakistani food situation really bad?

Some interesting views I agree the Average salary on ground is an issue

Farmers struggle can be due to the prices being extremely low

But at same time the big 'Zameen dar' who control large acres , do make a lovely living due to tax free status on the land tax for agriculture



If Utilities cost can be better controlled would help



a) Import of Gas form Multiple sources may give us discounted gas , specially if we

develop Gas reserves in Baluchistan



b) Electricity prices can improve , once the Dams finish



c) May be some home scan get solar panels





If Nationally minimum wage standard is established and may be increased by 10,000 Rupee will certainly help but we are not there yet