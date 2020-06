Why that its Pakistani blood being spilled left right up down whether Karachi or peshawar or Kashmir?

Why is our haram khor establishment is sitting on their asses while atheist Chinese are showing how things are done if you are willing and have balls to do it.

We are sold this motherfucking lie again and again that this wot needs to be won in Afghanistan. We will hit them in Afghanistan.

Another fucking lie is economy bullshit. Its been one fucking year and all civilians on LOC are being bombed day in day out. Houses burning kids dying while our military fucking leadership is just chilling and telling us appropriate response is being given to the military.

Our boys are getting hit cities getting hit. Cockroaches like mama kadeer and manzoor pashteen are given breathing space for what?

Is our military and elite establishment is our own fucking big enemy.

Every Pakistani is ready to **** India up from civilian to soldiers but only some haramkhors in elite want luxury for themselves and lecture us day in day out

Don't you bunch fear wrath of Almighty Allah?

Don't you have faith and guts anymore?

Not a single Chinese is hurt at the moment but this atheist nation is showing you fake believers how its done. You are hypocrite and bunch of lazy bums and probably got to high ranks by some *** licking ot through hardship.

But I blame myself and Kashmiris and Pakistani awam that we are looking at some cowards running our institutions.

Such a shame such a embarrassment.

