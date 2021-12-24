Is Pakistan Wasting Its Farmlands Ft. Saad Tamman
In conversation with tonight’s guest, Saad Tamman. He is talking about his journey. How was his journey like? Why didn’t he pursue agriculture? Are better-engineered seeds being used in Pakistan now? In Pakistan are we investing in modern technology? What is laser leveling? How does a Locust attack affect crops? Was winning the election surprising? What were the major pillars of the program? Is food now out of reach because of inflation? What are performance agreements? Will performance agreements improve delivery? Catch this and a lot more in tonight’s episode.
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Saad Tamman
00:31 How was Saad’s journey like?
14:25 Why didn’t he think of pursuing agriculture?
17:25 Are better-engineered seeds being used in Pakistan now?
18:25 In Pakistan are we investing in modern technology?
38:02 What is laser leveling?
42:19 How does a Locust attack affect crops?
52:31 Was winning the election surprising?
57:38 What were the major pillars of the program?
01:06:09 Is food now out of reach because of inflation?
01:15:15 Are we food secured as a country?
01:16:20 What are performance agreements?
01:17:34 Is it KPI-based?
01:21:25 Will there be privatization of a few major companies like PIA in Pakistan?
01:25:17 Will performance agreements improve delivery?
1:29:16 How is overstaffing being handled?
1:43:05 How does he envision Pakistan in 2050?
