Is Pakistan the heir to the Mughals?

I have recently been watching documentaries about the history of the Mughal Empire in the subcontinent.

I was wondering if Pakistanis today consider their country to be an heir to the Mughal Empire?

Obviously I think between Pakistan and India, Pakistan is culturally the more legitimate heir to the Mughal Empire even though most of the great monuments of the Mughals are in and around Northern India from Delhi to Agra. However, under the BJP led India, I believe Hindutva is actively seeking to shred links and traces of the Mughal past. The Mughals came from around modern day Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, and controlled the territory of Pakistan for most of their reign. They fused Turkic/Persian with local South Asian cultures and are Muslim, so obviously Pakistan can be considered the most accurate modern heir of the Mughal legacy.

Agree or disagree?
 
They do, but how accurate is that is up for debate.
 
Given Lahore City the huge Capital of Mughals for centuries, so many big forts, Tombs of Jahangir, and many Mughal leaders not just in Lahore City but everywhere in Pakistan, go to Peshawar, Go to Kandahar, Go to Multan, where from they ruled India for centuries and centuries are truly the heir to the Mughals.

Evidence is all thier to see in Pakistan and even Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
 
I am not too sure, I personally don't think so but its debatable
India is heir to khalsa empire even though there was barely nothing on the indian side, india also claims to be the heir to Chanakya and you know they say zero was invented in india but it wasn't invented in modern day parts of india afaik
In all these situation we and the world consider India to be heir to this history even though technically it might not be true

So "heir" is a confusing theme you define heir by ideology, history, geography ?
all 3 will give you different answers

first we need to define what makes someone a heir?
 

