Is Pakistan the heir to the Mughals?

I have recently been watching documentaries about the history of the Mughal Empire in the subcontinent.



I was wondering if Pakistanis today consider their country to be an heir to the Mughal Empire?



Obviously I think between Pakistan and India, Pakistan is culturally the more legitimate heir to the Mughal Empire even though most of the great monuments of the Mughals are in and around Northern India from Delhi to Agra. However, under the BJP led India, I believe Hindutva is actively seeking to shred links and traces of the Mughal past. The Mughals came from around modern day Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, and controlled the territory of Pakistan for most of their reign. They fused Turkic/Persian with local South Asian cultures and are Muslim, so obviously Pakistan can be considered the most accurate modern heir of the Mughal legacy.



Agree or disagree?