couple of months of the extreme summer time becomes a spike in power consumption since everyone is running air conditioners and fans so rolling power outages are conducted usually during the day times in residential areas to supply more power to industrial & commercial sectors. tapers off in the evening and nights and goes away after summer. but we need to go full force ahead with dams, wind & nuclear power. anyone who gets in the way, shoot em in the butt then skin em and fry em.