Is Pakistan South Asia's Ukraine?

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Let's look at the parallels

Russia and Ukraine had historically close ties. Similarly China and Pakistan had historically strong ties.

A legitimate elected government was removed and replaced with a puppet government both in Ukraine in 2014 and now in Pakistan

Russia annexed Crimea after the fall of the legitimate government and China is publicly supporting PMIK and could annex Kashmir (Indian Occupied) as soon as the government falls.

There was a murder plot on President Yanukovych before he fled to Russia. There is a threat/plot on PMIK's life too

US used NATO against Russia and is using Quad against China.
 
F

Flight of falcon

May 22, 2019
SuvarnaTeja said:
Let's look at the parallels

A legitimate elected government was removed and replaced with a puppet government both in Ukraine in 2014 and now in Pakistan

Russia annexed Crimea after the fall of the legitimate government and China is publicly supporting PMIK and could annex Kashmir as soon as the government falls.

US used NATO against Russia and is using Quad against China.
the dumbest and most chootia award goes to you….
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
SuvarnaTeja said:
Let's look at the parallels

Russia and Ukraine had historically close ties. Similarly China and Pakistan had historically strong ties.

A legitimate elected government was removed and replaced with a puppet government both in Ukraine in 2014 and now in Pakistan

Russia annexed Crimea after the fall of the legitimate government and China is publicly supporting PMIK and could annex Kashmir as soon as the government falls.

US used NATO against Russia and is using Quad against China.
Sure... Got your point.:-)
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Sainthood 101 said:
behna (if you are not false flagging your gender) aap ban ho jai gi
thora halka rakh kar troll kiya karen
Last night I was very disturbed when I was watching all the news about how everyone started changing their colors and opposing PMIK.

When I woke up in the morning I realized that this is not just a PMIK issue. There is bigger game being played by the world powers.

K_Bin_W said:
I see parallels with India.
Western proxy Ukraine against Russia
Western proxy India against China
India and China having same relations as Russia and Ukraine?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
SuvarnaTeja said:
So you are not seeing any parallels?
India annexed Jammu Kashmir in 2019.

India may very well try and annex Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to maximise her trade potential.

China meanwhile is moving to newer positions as she slowly shapes international border with India.

Pakistan on the other hand is busy with projects of universal healthcare and education oblivious of what Bear, Elephant and the Tiger for the year are upto.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
El Sidd said:
India annexed Jammu Kashmir in 2019.

India may very well try and annex Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to maximise her trade potential.

China meanwhile is moving to newer positions as she slowly shapes international border with India.
India may very well try and annex Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan to maximise her trade potential.

NOPE

China meanwhile is moving to newer positions as she slowly shapes international border with India.

NOPE - they will not take risks for nuclear war.
 
K

K_Bin_W

Jul 1, 2021
SuvarnaTeja said:
Last night I was very disturbed when I was watching all the news about how everyone started changing their colors and opposing PMIK.

When I woke up in the morning I realized that this is not just a PMIK issue. There is bigger game being played by the world powers.


India and China having same relations as Russia and Ukraine?
India sticks a needle in chinas *** and do US bidding is in the same boat
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

May 4, 2019
El Sidd said:
India has not seen such a strong government with unwavering public support in her history. The ruling party has a mandate to her populist vote bank. Almost every government minister has issued reiterating the party mandate against Pakistan.


Nor will India over LAC.
Why not over LAC? last time incidents happened in Patrolling areas (No military zones)... where, both armies used to patrol but now, in some area's - the Chinese side, the Indian army is not allowed and on some area's Indian side, the Chinese army is not allowed....

Oppositions are saying we have lost the patroling areas... but actually, It was never fully controlled by India.

So, LAC disputes areas are over..... if something in Indian territory then will be converted to a war and nuclear war.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
SuvarnaTeja said:
Let's look at the parallels

Russia and Ukraine had historically close ties. Similarly China and Pakistan had historically strong ties.

A legitimate elected government was removed and replaced with a puppet government both in Ukraine in 2014 and now in Pakistan

Russia annexed Crimea after the fall of the legitimate government and China is publicly supporting PMIK and could annex Kashmir as soon as the government falls.

US used NATO against Russia and is using Quad against China.
Laughed so much I almost fell off the chair. If you had said Bangladesh then you may have been taken seriously.
 

