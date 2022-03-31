Is Pakistan South Asia's Ukraine?

Let's look at the parallels



Russia and Ukraine had historically close ties. Similarly China and Pakistan had historically strong ties.



A legitimate elected government was removed and replaced with a puppet government both in Ukraine in 2014 and now in Pakistan



Russia annexed Crimea after the fall of the legitimate government and China is publicly supporting PMIK and could annex Kashmir (Indian Occupied) as soon as the government falls.



There was a murder plot on President Yanukovych before he fled to Russia. There is a threat/plot on PMIK's life too



US used NATO against Russia and is using Quad against China.