Is Pakistan Seeking The S400 Missile Defence System from Russia?





Will Russia sell advanced S400 Missile Defence System to India’s arch rival Pakistan? Pakistan defence minister has confirmed that Russia and Pakistan are in talks about Islamabad buying the S400 Missile Defence System from Russia.

The S400 Missile Defence System is an approach to strengthen the Russia-Pakistan strategic ties and cooperation. Along with the S400 Missile Defence System, Pakistan is also interested in purchasing the T-90 Tanks in the coming years, along with other efforts for defense cooperation. Russia understands the importance of Pakistan as a geo-strategic region and is thus keen on expanding the military cooperation between the two nations. These new ties are also important for Pakistan and Russia, especially with the failing ties with the US.



The S400 Missile Defence System and Russia-Pakistan Bilateral Ties

Pakistan and Russia are on the same page when it comes to bringing about peace and stability in war torn Afghanistan. Many efforts are being made by Russia to end the disputes and carry out peace talks. Russia-Pakistan have been jointly carrying out peace efforts to stabilise Afghanistan and eradicate the terror of the Taliban and other militant groups operating in the region.



Booming US-India Ties Creates Platform for Strong Russia-Pakistan Relations?