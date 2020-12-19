Is Pakistan Reviving Its Soft-Power?

Jyotish Kailashkumar said: The country’s image over the years was dented by international media focused on corruption, insecurity, terrorist threats, and Afghan war refugee issues. Click to expand...

Pakistan's image has never been great. I am apt to think that this is not because of thebut because of lack of. Think of Sri Lanka. It had far greater terrorism then Pakistan but it's image was always still better then Pakistan. The reason was Sri Lanka conjured up anarrative to the civil war and terrorism which helped to offset the negative effects of terrorism in that country. The name Sri Lanka evoked sunny beaches, friendly people, stunning scenery and tropical paradise.Now think Pakistan. Like Sri Lanka it has terrorism, extremism and whole lot of other negatives. But now try find what is there in way of positives?. What positives does the name 'Pakistan' conjure???This is the nut that has to be cracked.I am sorry that was proven wrong back in 1971.