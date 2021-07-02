Is Pakistan responsible for US failure in Afghanistan? Ft. Hussain Nadim

Exploring US, Afghan & Pakistan’s relations with Islamabad Policy and Research Institute’s executive director, Dr. Hussain Nadim. What was his thought behind joining a think tank? How did he reform IPRI? Why don’t boomers trust the youth of Pakistan? What is the concept behind G5 IO? How TikTok has reached out to the grass-root level? What does he think about US forces leaving Pakistan? How does it affect Pakistan? What is the best and worst scenario? What is the impact of the border fences created by Pakistan on security? How important is it? Why there has been no call from President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Imran Khan? In the context of Pakistan, why are we refusing to call Osama bin laden the way everybody is calling?

