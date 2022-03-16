Is Pakistan preparing to send its first Khalayibaaz into space?

Pakistan Space Agency
In a recently released video by Pakistan Air Force titled 'Hum Arze Pak Key Hawai Fauj K Uqab', two small snippets of a Pakistan Air Force: Space Command room as well as a CGI of China's Tiangong Space Station are shown.
Back in 2019, Pakistan's then Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudry announced that Pakistan will be sending it's first Khalayibaaz into space in 2022.
Requesting Chinese members to please provide information on the schedule of China's manned missions for this year and also any official/unofficial confirmation of a Pakistani Khalayibaaz taking part in any of the manned missions.
Would highly appreciate it.
