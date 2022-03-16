What's new

Is Pakistan preparing to send its first Khalayibaaz into space?

In a recently released video by Pakistan Air Force titled 'Hum Arze Pak Key Hawai Fauj K Uqab', two small snippets of a Pakistan Air Force: Space Command room as well as a CGI of China's Tiangong Space Station are shown.

Screenshot_20220316-155753_YouTube.jpg


Back in 2019, Pakistan's then Science & Technology Minister Fawad Chaudry announced that Pakistan will be sending it's first Khalayibaaz into space in 2022.

Requesting Chinese members to please provide information on the schedule of China's manned missions for this year and also any official/unofficial confirmation of a Pakistani Khalayibaaz taking part in any of the manned missions.

Would highly appreciate it.
 
The current crew should return to Earth mid April, a replacement crew should follow shortly after. There is a plan to do a 2 crew swap in space where 6 people are onboard later in the year though, maybe one of those could be the Pakistani member?
 
The current crew should return to Earth mid April, a replacement crew should follow shortly after. There is a plan to do a 2 crew swap in space where 6 people are onboard later in the year though, maybe one of those could be the Pakistani member?
Has China publically announced which Taikonauts will fly to the Tiangong Space Station this year?
 

