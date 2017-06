Both Turkey and Pakistan are not like Qatar.... these both countries have a great army power and keep a great importance in geo political scenario... Pakistan is a nuclear power and has the great army. If any action or outside action is made against the country the whole world of countries will get affect.... I do not think any action would be in consideration before the super powers regarding Pakistan... however, any action or something matter of next comes we all nation will with our army and with the government.... we can give all sort of sacrifice for our country...

