Is Pakistan moving towards a full fledge Civil Disobedience Movement?

  • Yes it is Military's fault for no action

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Yes it is Supreme Court's fault

    Votes: 4 25.0%

  • Yes it is Private Channel's fault

    Votes: 3 18.8%

  • Yes it is Fault of Military , Supreme Court and Channel

    Votes: 8 50.0%

  • Yes it is PML , And PPP fault

    Votes: 3 18.8%

  • Yes it is PTI fault

    Votes: 2 12.5%

  • Yes it is foreign interference and plus Military , Supreme court and Channels

    Votes: 10 62.5%
  • Total voters
    16
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,308
65
36,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Is Pakistan moving towards a Civil Disobedience Movement ?
In next 30-60 days

As we know Supreme court has gone on nice 90 day vacation

Discuss
1- In absence of clear resolution what are realistic options left for People of Pakistan

What would be the extent of the Civil Disobedience Movement !

Duration
7 Days -15 days - 30 days or 90 days!!
 
Last edited:
Genghis khan1

Genghis khan1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2015
4,789
1
6,312
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We never saw Pakistanis such outraged and United. All age groups, all genders, all ethics groups.


I think Biden administration has also realized that they are betting on the wrong side and will eventually lose. Bajwa is stuck between Rock and a hard place after being part of the conspiracy. PDM Politicians are just riding the waves till next NRO.
 
Strife

Strife

FULL MEMBER
Aug 9, 2014
561
1
634
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If you ask for a clear answer I don't think any such movement is sustainable. Movements like these take hell of a lot of effort and time than pti can afford.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,308
65
36,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
It's not about sustaining it is about reaching a end of line
a conclusion which defines a nation for next 100 years


If you have something good you sustain it , preserve it
If you have illness you don't sustain it but try to cure it


We don't need to Sustain a system which compromises freedom in favor of Slavery


It is a struggle against "Business as Usual" and lets form a Joint Comission which takes 3 years to decide culture

It is a struggle against ideology of being a slave , that is ok to be a slave if you get food on table

It is about changing the perception that Pakistan is on Ventilators and need this Drug from overseas , to sustain our well being


"A Slave is someone , who depends on another entity for it's survival"

"A Slave , fears for it's meal and fears if Master is not there they will not get food"

"A Slave , has no Dreams, they look at their master's phone call daily "


The Elders of Pakistan who fought for freedom made their Sacrifices , in Civil Disobedience movement prior to 1947 therefore , it is part Pakistan's History that if Pakistan's People can't get Justice


To me Civil Disobedience Movement is a must now !
 
Last edited:
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
76,543
80
126,007
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
1650723582073.png
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,308
65
36,779
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Supreme court went on break for 90 days
They have status , they have "Higher status" 90 days vacation wow that's really cool, they work hard midnight open courts I get it

People of Pakistan we will go on break too

7 Days self imposed vacation in street
15 Days self imposed vacation in streets
30 Days self imposed vacation in streets
90 Days self imposed vacation in streets
180 Days self imposed vacation in streets

On the street till elections are announced

Plain and simple Civil Disobedience Movement is must in order to create a Pakistan for People of Pakistan


Today's date , 22 Ramadan


The Nation must prepare mentally for the struggle which is coming before us After Eid
 
Last edited:

