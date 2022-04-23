Is Pakistan moving towards a Civil Disobedience Movement ?

It's not about sustaining it is about reaching a end of line

a conclusion which defines a nation for next 100 years





If you have something good you sustain it , preserve it

If you have illness you don't sustain it but try to cure it





We don't need to Sustain a system which compromises freedom in favor of Slavery





It is a struggle against "Business as Usual" and lets form a Joint Comission which takes 3 years to decide culture



It is a struggle against ideology of being a slave , that is ok to be a slave if you get food on table



It is about changing the perception that Pakistan is on Ventilators and need this Drug from overseas , to sustain our well being





"A Slave is someone , who depends on another entity for it's survival"



"A Slave , fears for it's meal and fears if Master is not there they will not get food"



"A Slave , has no Dreams, they look at their master's phone call daily "





The Elders of Pakistan who fought for freedom made their Sacrifices , in Civil Disobedience movement prior to 1947 therefore , it is part Pakistan's History that if Pakistan's People can't get Justice





To me Civil Disobedience Movement is a must now !