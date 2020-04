Is Pakistan-India enmity real or is it a deception in order to fight powerful countries like US, China & Russia?



If it's real why has the Kashmir dispute been unresolved for 73 years? If the belligerence was real, there would have been a fight to the finish long ago and one side would have been vanquished and shattered completely.



Thousands of people have died in wars on either side. So many deaths can't be faked. But the deaths would have happened anyways because the energy to kill in wars would have found other forms like Naxalism in India and TTP in Pakistan. The internal unrest was briefly channeled towards external parties during wars.



Both India and Pakistan face serious threats from big and powerful countries like US, China and Russia. There are strong reasons for the two countries to join forces and cooperate to protect themselves from the three superpowers.



So the mystery remains. Is Indo-Pak enmity real or is it a facade classified by the intelligence agencies of the two countries?



- PRTP GWD

