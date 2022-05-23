What's new

Is Pakistan Going Bankrupt? Ft. Javed Hassan | 236 | TBT

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Javed Hassan. What has his journey been like? Getting into investment banking and moving back to Pakistan. The “Economics Advisory Group” and how it’s working? What’s Pakistan’s current economic situation? What does “default” mean? How much money does Pakistan currently owe and what’s our current account deficit? Why do we need IMF? Credit Default Swap (CDS)? What will the middle class do? Breaking it down for the layman and what he needs to worry about? What decisions should be taken right now? What in the last six months has caused inflation? Has the political uncertainty in the country impacted this? Why aren't we able to maintain our strength in this situation? Where did we go wrong? Elite capture and rent-seeking? How did other countries transform their economy? International pricing, economic complexity index? Which industries should we work on? Is education our main problem? What has our main problem been? What happened after Bhutto’s era? How to reduce corruption? Is there an impact on our financial system? Is there an impact on our financial system and real estate? What does “saving” mean? Is there still hope to change? How does he see the Pakistan of 2050? Catch this and much more in tonight’s episode. #thoughtbehindthings #muzamilhasan #economy 00:00 Tonight’s guest: Javed Hassan 01:13 Javed’s Journey! 04:16 Getting into investment banking 05:14 Moving back to Pakistan 06:28 The “Economics Advisory Group” 08:42 What’s Pakistan’s current economic situation? 10:44 What does “default” mean? 11:07 Does Pakistan currently owe money? 11:59 Pakistan’s current account deficit 12:40 Why do we need IMF? 13:42 Credit Default Swap (CDS) 14:38 Breaking it down for the layman 18:08 What’s the solution? 19:01 What will the middle class do? 19:29 What decisions should be taken right now? 20:22 What in the last six months has caused inflation? 26:55 Has the political uncertainty in the country impacted this? 27:25 Why aren't we able to maintain our strength in this situation? 30:30 Where did we go wrong? 34:05 Elite capture and rent-seeking 34:59 How did other countries transform their economy? 36:14 International pricing 37:02 Economic complexity index 39:58 Which industries should we work on? 41:15 Is education our main problem? 42:27 What has our main problem been? 44:47 What happened after Bhutto’s era and what was its impact? 45:59 Summarizing the solution 46:29 What will this lead to? 49:27 How to reduce corruption? 51:10 Is there an impact on our financial system and real estate? 56:27 What does “saving” mean? 59:35 Changing the mindset 1:02:17 Pricing 1:09:34 Is there still hope to change? 1:11:01 How does he envision the Pakistan of 2050?




