Is Pakistan expected to choose the US or China camp? Ft. Dr. Daniel Markey

Is Pakistan expected to choose the or China camp? Ft. Dr. Daniel Markey



01:30 - What will it take Pakistan and the United States to overcome misperceptions?
05:45 - How could Pakistan and United States stay engaged despite changing strategic preferences of the US?
10:12 - How would ongoing stress on geo-economics and regional integration, under NSP, look to you as an analyst?
13:26 - What policy prescription can prevent confrontation course between the US and China?
18:34 - Do you have any insight on how Biden administration may try to break ice with China?
21:36 - How vital is the exchange between think tanks to analyse friction points between US-Pak?
28:19 - Can Pakistan have collaboration with the US on Blue Dot Network or Build Back Better World
35:51- Has the context between the US and Pakistan been missing, unlike other East Asian countries, on the need to avoid confrontation between the US and China?
39:09 - How Bangladesh approaches its business driven ties with the United States?
41:08 - Could collaboration between US and Pakistani businesses be critical in deepening bilateral stakes?
43:57 - Could the US compel Taliban to meet its commitments on counter-terrorism and the human rights?
49:05 - Can actionable progress be conditioned to release of funds to Afghanistan?
53:21 - From the context of strategic stability, how concerning is Doval Doctrine's use of non-state actors against Pakistan?
 

