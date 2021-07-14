Is Pakistan creating New Opportunities for Foreign Investor?

In conversation with Mr. Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Chairman Board of Investment, this episode discusses the vision of BOI, new-age investments, perception management, and industrial capture in Pakistan. What’s the vision of Board of Investment? How it works? How would you differentiate the importance between Conventional Investments like agriculture sector or manufacturing of tyres and new-age investments like e-commerce, fiber optics or advanced digital products etc.? What role is Pakistan Pavilion playing in Dubai Expo in marketing the ‘Brand Pakistan’ or selling Pakistani businesses and industry to the world? Do you think that it is important to get some the best minds to brand Pakistan abroad? In terms of focus, how do you think that it can be moved away from consumption led investment to more of an export oriented and production-based economy? How important do you think is follow up in terms of bringing foreign investor to the country and when it comes in, providing all needed facilitation? Do you think BOI will hire newer talent from private sector for its Corporate Sale Office with certain skill set and experience? How closely BOI is working with the other ministries to create a framework to make investments more conducive? How important are the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Special Technology Zones (STZs) in industrialization and bringing in foreign investment? While bring new investment, how would you make sure to avoid industrial capture in Pakistan? How would you focus on bringing the investment in Small and Medium Entrepreneur industry which is a large chunk of Pakistani industry? How would you create balance between conventional investor who controls the supply and demand in the market and newer investor who is seeking good opportunities in a new space? Why do you think that global tech companies did not come to Pakistan? Where do you see Pakistan in 2050?



00:00 Introduction

00:34 Vision of Board of Investment

04:20 Importance of Conventional and New-age Investments

10:58 Marketing of ‘Brand Pakistan’

14:06 Getting Best Agencies to Brand Pakistan Abroad

17:21 From consumption-led investment to export-oriented Economy 21:36 Automation Industry

23:45 Facilitation of Foreign Investors

26:49 Corporate Sales Office and new Talent

27:56 Collaboration of BOI with Different Ministries

29:32 SEZs/STZs to bring in Foreign Investment

30:56 Industrial Capture in Pakistan

32:18 Small-scale Investors in Pakistan

33:54 Market Competition between Conventional and New Investors

35:42 Global Tech Investor and local talent

38:41 Change of Perception

44:37 Pakistan in 2050

48:36 Outro