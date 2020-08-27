What's new

Is Pakistan Better Off Industrially (and More Diverse in Industrial Production) Compared to Bangladesh?

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
18,163
1
28,684
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Guys I view industrial small scale production all the time on different video platforms in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and IMHO I'd say Pakistan has a far superior industrial basis than Bangladesh on small scale Industrial sector (although a bit backdated in technology but very self-sustaining nonetheless).

The basis of economical production In small scale sector are all local raw materials, sometimes recycled. I will highlight some videos here for you all to see,

It is my belief that you will realize how active/productive Pakistani small-scale Industrial sector is and how we in Bangladesh can collaborate with that sector in Pakistan to improve ours - maybe using JV's and/or employing Pakistani machinery and experts who are in a unique position to help us.

The tech used is what is termed 'appropriate technology' whose main advantage is extreme low overhead and economical methods to make products of "high enough" and "acceptable" quality in remote areas, where low investment and backdated technology are advantages, not barriers to production.

Making products using automation and in super clean conditions like Walton often entail high cost. I have immense respect for these hard-working Mehnati folks in Pakistan who work in demanding conditions to earn a living. I guess some introduction to safety regimes (like covers for rollers and gears and shoes for workers who handle molten metal) would not hurt in some cases.






 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,412
-23
1,035
Country
India
Location
India
Bilal9 said:
Guys I view industrial small scale production all the time on different video platforms in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, and IMHO I'd say Pakistan has a far superior industrial basis than Bangladesh on small scale Industrial sector (although a bit backdated in technology but very self-sustaining nonetheless).

The basis of economical production In small scale sector are all local raw materials, sometimes recycled. I will highlight some videos here for you all to see,

It is my belief that you will realize how active/productive Pakistani small-scale Industrial sector is and how we in Bangladesh can collaborate with that sector in Pakistan to improve ours - maybe using JV's and/or employing Pakistani machinery and experts who are in a unique position to help us.

The tech used is what is termed 'appropriate technology' whose main advantage is extreme low overhead and economical methods to make products of "high enough" and "acceptable" quality in remote areas, where low investment and backdated technology are advantages, not barriers to production.

Making products using automation and in super clean conditions like Walton often entail high cost. I have immense respect for these hard-working Mehnati folks in Pakistan who work in demanding conditions to earn a living. I guess some introduction to safety regimes (like covers for rollers and gears and shoes for workers who handle molten metal) would not hurt in some cases.




Click to expand...

Pakistan makes her own Fighters, Missiles, Tanks, Subs etc. What does Bangladesh make?
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,471
0
2,080
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bilal9 said:
Making products using automation and in super clean conditions like Walton often entail high cost. I have immense respect for these hard-working Mehnati folks in Pakistan who work in demanding conditions to earn a living. I guess some introduction to safety regimes (like covers for rollers and gears and shoes for workers who handle molten metal) would not hurt in some cases.
Click to expand...

while i appreciate your interest , id point out that these 'cottage' industries have two major issues

1. economies of scale

2. QA/QC

case in being, the ammo and gun makers of DARRA belt in KPK province, pakistan . they arent very educated but can make glock clones easily. however, the quality of those weapons is sub par, the barrels arent grooved and rifled properly, the triggers have play , etcetra

i dont know about the average bengali worker, is he educated at the level of B tech ? does he ensure proper QC ?
SuvarnaTeja said:
Pakistan makes her own Fighters, Missiles, Tanks, Subs etc. What does Bangladesh make?
Click to expand...
it has a vibrant textile and pharma sector, it has pulled millions out of poverty in the last 2 decades , its rapidly progressing and will , by 2040 , enter the league of middle level income countries

while in india - you have a fascist butcher who has destroyed economy with demonetizations, covid lockdowns, GST , farmer protests etc
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

KeyBORED Warrior
The Pakistan Army’s Belt and Road Putsch: FOREIGN POLICY MAG
2 3
Replies
42
Views
3K
nahtanbob
N
M
Bangladesh — a small tiger with big plans
2
Replies
25
Views
2K
Jobless Jack
J
Major d1
Geo Politics of Bangladesh and Neighbourhood.
2 3 4
Replies
57
Views
5K
Zabaniyah
Zabaniyah
WAJsal
Members Interview: AUSTERLITZ
2 3 4
Replies
55
Views
12K
Salik
S
MBI Munshi
Unmasking Modi
2
Replies
24
Views
3K
dray
dray

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom