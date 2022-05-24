What's new

Is Pakistan being destabalised by external forces through internal agents?

Is Pakistan being destabalised by external forces through internals agents?

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
The scenario in Pakistan is unfolding just it has historically done in banana republics globally and the impending consequence is dire and challenging Pakistan's existence. Are we being led into an Egyptian model of control or into the Yugoslavian type disintegration? Is it the foolish and corrupt politicians fighting for power and wealth or a well organised foreign scheme to dismantle democracy and leash Pakistan and it's nukes for decades to come?
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

Apr 5, 2017
Absolutely.

Nothing that happens in Pakistan is truly or in spirit intrinsic. Sitting on the highway of world trade, external factors play more than their share.

The current events are in direct dictation of the next world order.
 
S

Solidify

Jan 22, 2021
Absolutely yes, it is pathetic no civilian has targeted these corrupted wallas into killing them.

If this happened in ANY western nation just see how fast public takes up arms & attacks corrupted individuals.

Sleeping awaam unaware public of Pakistan. These jalsa are nothing compared to abuse of power by corrupted wallas of rule by stick. That's all there capable of.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Its power hungery PMLn Mafia and est looters.
They want to suppress the Democratic right of citizens to hold protests.
PMLN thugs and their real handlers in hindsight need to be killed.
 
R Wing

R Wing

May 23, 2016
This is so silly.

This is like asking if people breathe. This is not only obvious but well-documented around the world.
 

