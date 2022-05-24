Is Pakistan being destabalised by external forces through internal agents?

khansaheeb
The scenario in Pakistan is unfolding just it has historically done in banana republics globally and the impending consequence is dire and challenging Pakistan's existence. Are we being led into an Egyptian model of control or into the Yugoslavian type disintegration? Is it the foolish and corrupt politicians fighting for power and wealth or a well organised foreign scheme to dismantle democracy and leash Pakistan and it's nukes for decades to come?