Message from Sikh Nation,We condemn the Govt of Pakistan for banning Khalistan Referendum 2020 registrations at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. While the Pakistani public have no issue with Khalistan 2020 it seems the state and ISI have once again decided to repeat the history they did when PM Benazir Bhutto who betrayed the Khalistan Movement. While we applaud Imran Khan’s Govt on the positive steps it has taken in regards to Sikhs , we condemn their action of siding with Hindutva India to ban Khalistan Referendum 2020 on Pakistani soil. The Govt of Pakistan still has time to stop appeasing Hindutva India, they need to stop ✋ playing games with Khalistan & Kashmir and choose a side either with Hindutva India or us.