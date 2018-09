I appreciate PM imran khan intension to build an important dam for pakistan. But the way Pak PM is begging for donations to build a single dam in the country, it seems Pakistan already a bankrupt state which don't have money to build even a single dam. Pakistan claims to have over $9 billion as reserved. Why don't you use these reserved dollars to build that dam if its so important for the country?Why don't you reform the tax system and warn Pakistanis to pay taxes or else face punishment instead of begging. This is shocking that a country of over 200 million people don't have money to build a single dam even after so many loans and chest thumping CPEC.So question arise , Is Pakistan already a bankrupt state?Indian angle-:There is a question arise is India , should India help Pakistan in this worst economic situation?If Pakistan ask India, im sure Indian govt will help as Mr. Modi also want good progressive neighbourhood but ofcourse on some terms and conditions which is cool for Pakistan in this worst economic situation to save country future. What do you think?I m creating this thread for good intention as im favour of a progressive neighbourhood. So don't troll , name calling and abusing.