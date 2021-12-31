What's new

Is Pak the catalyst in the KSA-China two-way reaction?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Now, gloves are off the hands as far as the KSA-China relationship is concerned:
  • The Gulf petrol isn’t that important to the US financial well-being any longer, as technology has replaced the hydrocarbons.
  • Israel is arranging and playing her own games independent of the US support.
  • The KSA has found herself alone, so she needs another energy hungry super power: old habits die hard. China has emerged as that supporting hand in defense, financial, supply chain, technology, infrastructure etc. sectors.
  • China’s energy needs are increasing exponentially. Who other than the Gulf states can meet that? So, it’s a win-win condition. The Gulf region is an important link in the OBOR project.
  • Pak was the catalyst during the USA-China thawing, is it the same for the KSA-China now? And, how can Pak leverage that?

Gorelim Mevla neyler
Neylerse guzel eyler

Let’s see what the MEVLA has in store for us
Whatever it is, HE renders it auspicious
 
CrazyZ

Pakistan can encourage and facilitate but the key drivers are the decline of USA interest in the ME and the rise of China. USA is not as dependent on imported energy as China is. Dollar is still reserve currency today but will gradually decline in time. KSA and GCC have to adapt to these realities.

Encouraging a MENA bloc is in Pakistan's long term foreign policy interests. Encouraging détente between the Arab, Turkish and Iranian blocs in the ME remains a big goal. Regional blocs will play a bigger role in global power dynamics with the current flux of affairs. A MENA bloc could be super power in its right. It is in the Arab, Turkish and Iranian blocs to cooperate for the future.
 
Battlion25

Biden wouldn't have held crisis meeting if they are not that important months ago when they refused to produce alot of oil increasing the oil price tag and bringing things to a halt for awhile hence they hold huge importance..

But I just think that the US is withdrawing because they have alot of other problems in Europe and facing minor economical crisis at home
 
