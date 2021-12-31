Is Pak the catalyst in the KSA-China two-way reaction?

Hakikat ve Hikmet
Nov 14, 2015
Now, gloves are off the hands as far as the KSA-China relationship is concerned:
Gorelim Mevla neyler
Neylerse guzel eyler
Let’s see what the MEVLA has in store for us
Whatever it is, HE renders it auspicious
- The Gulf petrol isn’t that important to the US financial well-being any longer, as technology has replaced the hydrocarbons.
- Israel is arranging and playing her own games independent of the US support.
- The KSA has found herself alone, so she needs another energy hungry super power: old habits die hard. China has emerged as that supporting hand in defense, financial, supply chain, technology, infrastructure etc. sectors.
- China’s energy needs are increasing exponentially. Who other than the Gulf states can meet that? So, it’s a win-win condition. The Gulf region is an important link in the OBOR project.
- Pak was the catalyst during the USA-China thawing, is it the same for the KSA-China now? And, how can Pak leverage that?
