Is Pak the catalyst in the KSA-China two-way reaction?

Pakistan can encourage and facilitate but the key drivers are the decline of USA interest in the ME and the rise of China. USA is not as dependent on imported energy as China is. Dollar is still reserve currency today but will gradually decline in time. KSA and GCC have to adapt to these realities.



Encouraging a MENA bloc is in Pakistan's long term foreign policy interests. Encouraging détente between the Arab, Turkish and Iranian blocs in the ME remains a big goal. Regional blocs will play a bigger role in global power dynamics with the current flux of affairs. A MENA bloc could be super power in its right. It is in the Arab, Turkish and Iranian blocs to cooperate for the future.