Is PAA going for 11-ton ATAK-II with Ukrainian engines?

Not to throw cold water on the news, but just read the other news from another thread between China and Ukraine Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker. If the U.S can put pressure on Ukraine to break the agreement with China after the sale of the company. You think Turkey is safe with this deal?What if when it's time for delivery of the new engines to Turkey in 2023. U.S just tell Ukraine to change their mind again? You are still under the mercy of the U.S with Ukrainian engine. It will be worse to look for another engine in 2023 with more time wasted.Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker