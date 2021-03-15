What's new

Is PAA going for 11-ton ATAK-II with Ukrainian engines?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,831
13
29,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
According to the recent interview of TAI boss Prof Dr Temel Kotil at the HaberTurk, 11-ton ATAK-II T-929 will have Ukrainian engines. It’s first test flight will be in 2023 to mark 100 years of the Republic. If so, Pak has again checkmated Hindutva’s Apaches...

 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
561
0
1,584
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Turkey to use Ukrainian engine in its heavy class attack helicopters
The T929 ATAK 2 helicopter model on display during the Teknofest aviation and technology festival held between Sept. 11-22, 2019 in the now-closed Atatürk Airport, Istanbul, Turkey. (Wikipedia Photo)

BY DAILY SABAH
MAR 15, 2021 3:27 PM

Turkey’s heavy class attack helicopter, ATAK 2 will use an engine purchased from Ukraine, announced the manufacturing company late Sunday.

Temel Kotil, chairperson of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), which undertook the helicopter project said that they will acquire the engines to power the T929 helicopter, namely ATAK 2, from Ukraine during a live program on Turkish broadcaster HaberTürk.

He was discussing the helicopter projects of TAI, a leading aerospace industry company operating in Turkey and one of the two top local drone producers.

The helicopter in question is in the 11-ton class and can carry 1,500 kg of ammunition. The chopper will be equipped with 2,500 horsepower engines and will fly as of 2023, according to what Kotil said.

It is being developed under the Heavy Class Attack Helicopter Project contract signed between Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) and TAI, and is set to have approximately twice the take-off weight of current ATAK helicopters.

The project aims to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in terms of an effective and deterrent attack helicopter, which can carry a high amount of useful load, is resistant to challenging environmental factors, equipped with advanced technology target tracking and imaging systems, electronic warfare (EW) systems, navigation systems, communication systems and weapon systems. It is being designed and manufactured as a chopper with high maneuverability and performance.

The general features of the T929 helicopter include tandem cockpit, asymmetrical weapon loading capability, high ammo-carrying capacity, low infra-red (IR) and acoustic trace, digital cockpit design, high ballistic resistance, state-of-the-art avionics, compatibility with high altitude and temperature, resistance to environmental factors, advanced EW and countermeasure systems.

It can carry high-caliber cannons, new generation rockets, long-range anti-tank missiles and air-to-air missile systems.

The heavy class helicopter can be used for air-to-ground combat, air-to-air combat, armed reconnaissance and surveillance, close air support (CAS), armed escort or joint offensive operations.

The current T129 tactical reconnaissance and attack helicopters which were upgraded to Phase-2 level are in the inventories of the TSK, along with Turkey’s General Directorate of Security which most recently received the aircraft.

LAST UPDATE: MARCH 15, 2021 16:37
EDITED BY: AYŞE BETÜL BAL

www.dailysabah.com

Turkey to use Ukrainian engine in its heavy class attack helicopters

Turkey’s heavy class attack helicopter, ATAK 2 will use an engine purchased from Ukraine, announced the manufacturing company late Sunday.Temel Kotil,...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com
 
RadarGudumluMuhimmat

RadarGudumluMuhimmat

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2019
618
0
718
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Probably Klimov TV3-117

This is for prototypes, not the main product. That's why they chose whatever suitable motor is available on the market because this engine have free shaft, I suggest you not look for too much theory.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
561
0
1,584
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
The engine is most probably going to be TV3-117VMA-SBM1V-02. This is the same engine used in the ukrainian variants of the venerable Mi-24's but manufactured by ukrainian Motor Sich bureau instead of Russian Klimov bureau.

1615836008563.png

TV3-117VMA-SBM1V
This engine is intended for new helicopters.

It maintains the propulsion power under high and hot conditions to higher ambient temperature as compared to the TV3-117 engine early modifications, which improves significantly the performance of helicopters. The engine automatic control system permits to set the takeoff power within the range of 2,000 to 2,500 hp (depending on the engine application). All engine versions provide 2,800 hp in the contingency power condition.

The engine guarantees the retention of high flight performance of helicopters even if they are equipped with high-efficiency dust-protecting and exhaust-shielding devices.
Main advantages of the engine:
  • high reliability;
  • increased power maintained in hot and high conditions;
  • low SFC;
  • long service life;
  • easy in-service maintenance;
  • high repairability;
  • stable operation under conditions of heavy smoke and dust;
  • capability of long operation under maritime conditions;
  • low cost of life cycle;
  • interchangeability with early TV3-117 family engine versions.
Basic specifications:
2.5-minute power rating and
continuous power rating - 60 min (Cont 1) OEI
(SLS, ISA+10°C)
Power, shp (kW)
supported up to t, °C		2800 (2059)
+25
Continuous power rating - 60 min (Cont 2) OEI
Continuous take-off power rating (CTO) 30-min,
Take-off power rating (SLS, ISA)
Power, hp (kW)2000* (1470) ... 2500* (1838)
Flat-rated to tAMB, °C (SLS)+58 ...+37
SFC, kg/kWoh (kg/hpoh)0.220(0.299) ... 0.209(0.284)
Cruise power rating (SLS, ISA)
Power, shp (kW)1500 (1104) ... 1750(1278)
Flat-rated to tAMB, °C (SLS)+45 ...+35
Dry mass, kg295
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,446
0
3,027
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ii feel so bad for crying babies of Pakistan's neighbors.

Pakistan kyon satatay ho neighbors ko, hamsaon ka kuch to khial rakho. abhee rona baand nahi kartay aur tum aik aur rakh kay chamaat martay ho, aur wo phir 2 saal taak rotay raitay hain...

Ab kya kahain gay neighbors, Kash stealth Helicopter hota to aj yeh na hota??? lol
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
2,082
4
5,582
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
Unless Ukraine has a new engine in the works, they're likely using the same powerplant as the Mi-171s for the T929 / ATAK-2. This could be very interesting. It's almost as if Turkey decided to pick an engine that even Pakistan should have no trouble acquiring...@SQ8 @JamD @Signalian @Falcon26 @GriffinsRule
Click to expand...
Was Turkey making its own helicopter engines to replace the current American variants in use?
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,098
59
18,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Falcon26 said:
Was Turkey making its own helicopter engines to replace the current American variants in use?
Click to expand...
When they started the TS1400, they envisioned developing a family of engines that would go up to the 2,500 to 2,700 shp range. I don't know where they're at on that front, but it's on their roadmap.

Still, the idea of a heavyweight attack helicopter with the same engine as our Mi-171s would be interesting.
 
jaybird

jaybird

FULL MEMBER
Mar 4, 2018
267
0
1,048
Country
China
Location
United States
Not to throw cold water on the news, but just read the other news from another thread between China and Ukraine Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker. If the U.S can put pressure on Ukraine to break the agreement with China after the sale of the company. You think Turkey is safe with this deal?

What if when it's time for delivery of the new engines to Turkey in 2023. U.S just tell Ukraine to change their mind again? You are still under the mercy of the U.S with Ukrainian engine. It will be worse to look for another engine in 2023 with more time wasted.

Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker

https://www.aerotime.aero/27449-ukraine-to-nationalize-motor-sich-china-threatens-to-sue
 
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
11,831
13
29,803
Country
United States
Location
United States
Falcon26 said:
Was Turkey making its own helicopter engines to replace the current American variants in use?
Click to expand...
TAI TS-1400 prototype is delivered for integration with 6-ton Gokbey utility chopper intitially, and 6-ton attack chopper T-629 finally. But, it takes time. I am pretty sure they’ll go for heavier chopper engines too. But, 11-ton much heavier ATAK-2 needs to start flying by 2023, so they’ve gone for a off-the-shelf engine solution keeping an eye for the imminent and pending exports...
jaybird said:
Not to throw cold water on the news, but just read the other news from another thread between China and Ukraine Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker. If the U.S can put pressure on Ukraine to break the agreement with China after the sale of the company. You think Turkey is safe with this deal?

What if when it's time for delivery of the new engines to Turkey in 2023. U.S just tell Ukraine to change their mind again? You are still under the mercy of the U.S with Ukrainian engine. It will be worse to look for another engine in 2023 with more time wasted.

Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker

https://www.aerotime.aero/27449-ukraine-to-nationalize-motor-sich-china-threatens-to-sue
Click to expand...
No risks, no pains, no gains....
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
2,446
0
3,027
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jaybird said:
Not to throw cold water on the news, but just read the other news from another thread between China and Ukraine Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker. If the U.S can put pressure on Ukraine to break the agreement with China after the sale of the company. You think Turkey is safe with this deal?

What if when it's time for delivery of the new engines to Turkey in 2023. U.S just tell Ukraine to change their mind again? You are still under the mercy of the U.S with Ukrainian engine. It will be worse to look for another engine in 2023 with more time wasted.

Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker

https://www.aerotime.aero/27449-ukraine-to-nationalize-motor-sich-china-threatens-to-sue
Click to expand...

Something like this can happen then,

en.wikipedia.org

VERA passive sensor

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
5,098
59
18,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
jaybird said:
Not to throw cold water on the news, but just read the other news from another thread between China and Ukraine Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker. If the U.S can put pressure on Ukraine to break the agreement with China after the sale of the company. You think Turkey is safe with this deal?

What if when it's time for delivery of the new engines to Turkey in 2023. U.S just tell Ukraine to change their mind again? You are still under the mercy of the U.S with Ukrainian engine. It will be worse to look for another engine in 2023 with more time wasted.

Ukraine to nationalize Motor Sich, An-225 Mriya engine maker

https://www.aerotime.aero/27449-ukraine-to-nationalize-motor-sich-china-threatens-to-sue
Click to expand...
Ukraine was also worried about China shuttling their IP and production facilities out of the country. Can't help but feel that Ukraine wanted to can this deal as much as the U.S.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 5, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom