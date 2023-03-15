What's new

Is North India cheating South India (and Maharashtra)?

I

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 28, 2023
63
0
29
Country
India
Location
India


Budget allocated to South Indian railways is 59 crores. While the amount allocated to Northern Railways is 13,200 crores.

Maharashtra and Karnataka get 7 and 13 rupees respectively from the centre while Bihar gets 922 rupees.


The centre has coerced Maharashtra and Southern states to reduce their total fertility rate (which is below replacement levels) and let North Indian states breed as they want. The central government wants to reduce the number of Lok Sabha allocated to South India and increase the number of seats allocated to North India.

This worse than British colonialism. Itna toh Angrezo ne bhi nahi kiya @Bhoot Pishach





The North Indian youtuber deliberately forget to mention Maharashtra which is the most exploited state. Probably because he thinks North Indians have captured this state and made into bhayya land. Other than that he raises valid points which no mainstream journalist and politician from North India & Gujarat wants to talk about.
 
Last edited:
S

STREANH

FULL MEMBER
Aug 12, 2021
493
0
676
Country
India
Location
India
Rest of the Indians are getting scammed because of these low IQ bhayyas. Their only talent is scamming people and shout "हिन्दू खतरे में है" apart from breeding like rats.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
India to provide 200 crore as aid to Afghanistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
84
Views
3K
El Sidd
El Sidd
W
India Budget 2023: Increase in funds for Maldives, Bhutan, support for Afghanistan continues
Replies
0
Views
403
walterbibikow
W
W
India raises defence budget to $73 billion
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Bleek
Bleek
W
From Hydrogen trains to expansion of Vande Bharat: What Indian Railways got in Budget 2023
Replies
14
Views
925
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt
W
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Nagpur-Mumbai Super Expressway `Samruddhi Mahamarg`; Check route
Replies
6
Views
502
walterbibikow
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom