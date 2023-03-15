Is North India cheating South India (and Maharashtra)?

Budget allocated to South Indian railways is 59 crores. While the amount allocated to Northern Railways is 13,200 crores.
Maharashtra and Karnataka get 7 and 13 rupees respectively from the centre while Bihar gets 922 rupees.
The centre has coerced Maharashtra and Southern states to reduce their total fertility rate (which is below replacement levels) and let North Indian states breed as they want. The central government wants to reduce the number of Lok Sabha allocated to South India and increase the number of seats allocated to North India.
This worse than British colonialism. Itna toh Angrezo ne bhi nahi kiya @Bhoot Pishach
The North Indian youtuber deliberately forget to mention Maharashtra which is the most exploited state. Probably because he thinks North Indians have captured this state and made into bhayya land. Other than that he raises valid points which no mainstream journalist and politician from North India & Gujarat wants to talk about.
