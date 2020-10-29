Is " Nice Attack" part 2 of the Western conspiracy to declare the Muslim world a terrorist?

Let me be clear. I will not condemn the action of one criminal from a specific position of being of the same religion as him. It is not my job to condemn the criminal act of anyone purely because I share a trait with that person.Should all men condemn this act?Should everyone the same height as him condemn this act?On the flip side, should all Muslims not also be expected to proactively condemn any crime committed by a Muslim if we're expected to proactively condemn this automatically? If I'm expected to condemn this, why should I not be expected to condemn shoplifting committed specifically by Muslims? Surely I "share responsibility or culpability" for Muslim shoplifters if by western deep logic I somehow share responsibility or culpability for this knife attack?Now - with the above in mind - I will certainly condemn any act of murder or terrorism, including this one, purely from a humanitarian position. I hope the perpetrators see justice swiftly.Separately, the religion of Islam - which is not directly relevant to this terrorist act of murder - does condemn such acts, as others have mentioned. All major faiths, legal codes and civilised societies condemn such barbarism.However, be clear. At no point am I condemning or apologising for this act from the specific position of being of the same faith as the perpetrators because that would imply a degree of shared responsibility or culpability on my part purely due to shared religion.Hope you understand now how an entire faith group should not have to answer for this or any other crime committed by an individual follower of said group.