Is " Nice Attack" part 2 of the Western conspiracy to declare the Muslim world a terrorist?

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

Aug 7, 2020
A MASS stabbing has taken place at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, this morning leaving three people dead and several injured.


Islam is a religion of peace and we Muslims all over the world strongly condemn this bloodshed


Nice 'terror' attack: Three dead and several wounded in mass stabbing inside French church

A MASS stabbing has taken place at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, this morning leaving three people dead and several injured.
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

Whole muslim world should condemn this attack in one voice if they really dont condone this.
Silence on their part means complete support to such terrorism.
In my opinion, this self-made drama is actually part 2 of the Western conspiracy to declare the Muslim world a terrorist
 
Vikki

In my opinion, this self-made drama is actually part 2 of the Western conspiracy to declare the Muslim world a terrorist
Whatever...killing a fellow human for a perceived insult of religious figures is highly unacceptable...and what is this penchant with tan se sar juda karna?
 
Trango Towers

Does every jew apologise for the murder of each Palestinian.
Does every Indian apologise to every woman when they commit rape.
Does every Christian apologise to all native indians for their mass murder

Come on stop this nonsense.
 
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT

Whatever...killing a fellow human for a perceived insult of religious figures is highly unacceptable...and what is this penchant with tan se sar juda karna?
My dear friend ! When we Muslim love and respect Jesus , the prophet of Christianity and all the prophets of the Jews, what does the Western world want to gain from insulting our prophet? The world needs to think about the motives behind this religious terrorism of the Western people
 
The Eagle

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it rightly during last UNSC meeting that "They" created the fear such as Islamophobia so that they can explain their invasions on Muslim world but the same haunting will come back to their societies and eat them from within.... you cannot just create a monster to deal with someone you don't like instead, it is a monster and will come back to you as well.... exactly is happening.
 
masterchief_mirza

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it rightly during last UNSC meeting that "They" created the fear such as Islamophobia so that they can explain their invasions on Muslim world but the same haunting will come back to their societies and eat them from within.... you cannot just create a monster to deal with someone you don't like instead, it is a monster and will come back to you as well.... exactly is happening.
Look, it isn't even this complicated. Trolling of entire groups of people without rhyme nor reason - whether by Charlie Hebdo or on the internet or anywhere else - should not be tolerated. Intelligent debate and clever satire are welcomed but trolling is not.

Btw, Indians need to jump off this bandwagon of constantly seeking validation of their hindutva terrorism - it ain't washing. Delhi's crimes against Indian Muslims, Kashmiris and Pakistanis cannot be validated by the French or anyone else. Our beef with you is unrelated and will continue until you pay for your crimes. For now, mind you own business you pathetic sanghees.
 
vi-va

Does every jew apologise for the murder of each Palestinian.
Does every Indian apologise to every woman when they commit rape.
Does every Christian apologise to all native indians for their mass murder

Come on stop this nonsense.
Very well said.
Does every French apologize to all Muslim who feel offended?
Does every American apologize to all Iraqis and Arabs when they destroyed a whole nation and murdered at least half millions of Muslim?
Does every Indians apologize to Muslim when they completely locked down and curfew IOK for a whole damn year?
@Vikki, please apologize first if you feel sorry for French.
Prime Minister Imran Khan said it rightly during last UNSC meeting that "They" created the fear such as Islamophobia so that they can explain their invasions on Muslim world but the same haunting will come back to their societies and eat them from within.... you cannot just create a monster to deal with someone you don't like instead, it is a monster and will come back to you as well.... exactly is happening.
IK is a gentlemen, he is too polite to those French who are very arrogant.
 
Alternatiiv

A MASS stabbing has taken place at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, this morning leaving three people dead and several injured.


Islam is a religion of peace and we Muslims all over the world strongly condemn this bloodshed


Nice 'terror' attack: Three dead and several wounded in mass stabbing inside French church

A MASS stabbing has taken place at the Notre Dame church in Nice, France, this morning leaving three people dead and several injured.
If I can agree with one thing, it's that Islam and muslims are in crisis, and it's not only their fault.

This is the result of playing politics with religion.
 
Umair Nawaz

Dude! dont make a big deal out of it! thats probably done by themselves.........and stabbing crimes / homicide arnt called terrorism they r criminal acts anyways!

And their excuse is that somebody shouted Allahu Akbar! :rofl: Which isnt even shouted by proper suicide bombers while detonating themselves!

That being said France is a hostile state against Islam, and they do deserve our bloody wrath! But it must be supported and must be done by proper trained mujahideen for the maximum effect through the use of proper explosives!

Be it IED targeted strikes against their LEA, Bombing their parliament, Intel HQs, their national monuments and religious sights, and specially targeted assassination of their Leaders, their armed forces high command, Their intel. officials!

These small countries wont be able bear the brunt for long, they arnt us! they arnt used to of violence of this high degree! they will fall like a house of cards!

Time has finally came to avenge them of launching this so called war on terror on us! punish them bad!
Very well said.
Does every French apologize to all Muslim who feel offended?
Does every American apologize to all Iraqis and Arabs when they destroyed a whole nation and murdered at least half millions of Muslim?
Does every Indians apologize to Muslim when they completely locked down and curfew IOK for a whole damn year?
@Vikki, please apologize first if you feel sorry for French.

IK is a gentlemen, he is too polite to those French who are very arrogant.
if u truly want to know what these frenchies are watch this!

 
masterchief_mirza

Condemn is not apologize.
Let me be clear. I will not condemn the action of one criminal from a specific position of being of the same religion as him. It is not my job to condemn the criminal act of anyone purely because I share a trait with that person.

Should all men condemn this act?

Should everyone the same height as him condemn this act?

On the flip side, should all Muslims not also be expected to proactively condemn any crime committed by a Muslim if we're expected to proactively condemn this automatically? If I'm expected to condemn this, why should I not be expected to condemn shoplifting committed specifically by Muslims? Surely I "share responsibility or culpability" for Muslim shoplifters if by western deep logic I somehow share responsibility or culpability for this knife attack?

Now - with the above in mind - I will certainly condemn any act of murder or terrorism, including this one, purely from a humanitarian position. I hope the perpetrators see justice swiftly.

Separately, the religion of Islam - which is not directly relevant to this terrorist act of murder - does condemn such acts, as others have mentioned. All major faiths, legal codes and civilised societies condemn such barbarism.

However, be clear. At no point am I condemning or apologising for this act from the specific position of being of the same faith as the perpetrators because that would imply a degree of shared responsibility or culpability on my part purely due to shared religion.

Hope you understand now how an entire faith group should not have to answer for this or any other crime committed by an individual follower of said group.
 
