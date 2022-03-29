Is Nawaz meeting Ajit Doval?

coffee_cup
There are reports that it was Ajit Doval whom IK was referring to when he said he knew who Nawaz was meeting in London. Is that so?
If true, it is very very serious! That SoB is the biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism in Pakistan and has blood of thousands of Pakistanis on his hands.
Does anyone know more about this development?
