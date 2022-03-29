What's new

Is Nawaz meeting Ajit Doval?

There are reports that it was Ajit Doval whom IK was referring to when he said he knew who Nawaz was meeting in London. Is that so?

If true, it is very very serious! That SoB is the biggest sponsor of cross-border terrorism in Pakistan and has blood of thousands of Pakistanis on his hands.

Does anyone know more about this development?
 
Our establishment want him back , if they dont have any problems then who the F pak people are ??
 
PMLn has always been in contact with indians. Not sure if they have something over him or just hatred for Pakistani establishment.

Remember Jindal ?

And Bilawal was missing in US for a week so that is where US comes in while few elements of defunct Ghani and Co are in contact with Molana on behalf of US.
 
Just fake news from PTI keyboard workers..
 
if a haram existance like this can meet -007

1648544760050.png



then your meean nawaj is not going to be far behind. it already met that afghani dalla who called Pakistan a whorehouse. or was that fake too!
 
Exactly.

I dont understand what is the problem of this dude, is he a PML(N) supporter or something?

"Dont wanna see, dont wanna hear, dont care about reality, dont care about evidence, I just support blindly and unconditionally."

If this is not brainwashing, then what else is?
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1507951826129362944
Translation: Six months ago, it was decided to remove Imran Khan from power and hand over power to Modi's ally Sharif family. Maulvi Sahib, an opponent of Tehreek-e-Pakistan and a descendant of Zardari, will be our companions. Imran Khan made a thousand mistakes including Buzdar but this conspiracy and mischief is not acceptable to the nation.
 
Ajit Doval maybe able to provide funds and some contacts but I doubt the likes of him are in any position to challenge the Government of Pakistan.
Remember this 007 Brook Bond didn't have a clue what hit them in Afghanistan.
 

