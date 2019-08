No matter what people say/think of him. Facts are facts, he is responsible for the ill orchestrated Kargil war debacle for Pakistan which turned the International community opinion against Pakistan vis a vis Kashmir issue.



Then he came to power in Pakistan and pretty much reversed all the gains we had made in Kashmir. Got all cozy with India and allowed India to crush the Jihad in Kashmir by bowing to their demands and tied the hands of all the Freedom fighters who were fighting in IOK through Pakistan's help. The armed struggle in Kashmir was at its peak back then. He even allowed India to build the fence along the LOC and DID NOTHING for the Kashmiri struggle. All the gains made in IOK were lost just cause of him and India has now improved their infrastructure along LOC and inside IOK so much that it is almost impossible for Pakistan to raise the momentum of any armed struggle.





What are your thoughts on this??

