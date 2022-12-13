Is Muhammad Hafeez really a farmer?

Ultimately, Muhammad Hafeez and Fool's Nightmare are simply another arm of the greater internet warfare unit of the PML-N, which aims at damaging the expat support of the PTI by bringing Imran Khan down to their level (I.e blaming him for corruption practices or having a secret background agenda of damaging the country)



Although they may not directly be aiming to aid PML-N, they are definitely doing so, as the PML-N internet wing consists of all non-PTI supporters unified against one man.



It is only natural that we have these idiots in the PDF, as they are the representation of the noonies against the public opinion, in a kind of microcosm.