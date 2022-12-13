Is Muhammad Hafeez really a farmer?

Azad_ Kashmiri
Dear PDF family/ moderators, I have noticed something strange about @muhammadhafeezmalik. He is armed to the core in old tweets, old news, knows about laws; even the laws which came 20 years ago. Is quick to fire tweets here and there defending the Sharifs/PDM. His written English and command of the language is far too superior for a farmer or someone born in Pakistan. He must have hardware consisting of massive gigabytes to store where he gets his information from. I do not believe he is an farmer. He is either part of Sharif media cell or is actually part of the Sharif family with fake profile. Do mods have the ability to trace one’s IP address to see if he actually is based in Pakistan. Can the same be done for @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE? He sometimes calls members “dear”. We do not or even have the balls to address fellow men as “dear” in the UK. It is totally unheard of. Like the way it is common for men to hold hands in Pakistan and it is not done in the UK