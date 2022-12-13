What's new

Is Muhammad Hafeez really a farmer?

Dear PDF family/ moderators, I have noticed something strange about @muhammadhafeezmalik. He is armed to the core in old tweets, old news, knows about laws; even the laws which came 20 years ago. Is quick to fire tweets here and there defending the Sharifs/PDM. His written English and command of the language is far too superior for a farmer or someone born in Pakistan. He must have hardware consisting of massive gigabytes to store where he gets his information from. I do not believe he is an farmer. He is either part of Sharif media cell or is actually part of the Sharif family with fake profile. Do mods have the ability to trace one’s IP address to see if he actually is based in Pakistan. Can the same be done for @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE? He sometimes calls members “dear”. We do not or even have the balls to address fellow men as “dear” in the UK. It is totally unheard of. Like the way it is common for men to hold hands in Pakistan and it is not done in the UK
 
Beneficiaries of a corrupt mafia.

There are many of their kind wondering around.

Best to ignore them. Their modus operandi seem to be repeating the same old mantra of khata hai to lagata bhi hai and if sh!t hits the fan one will open random threads to divert attention.
 
Both @muhammadhafeezmalik and @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE are not PML(N) supporters. Their job is to neutralize any narative which may help PTI. They flood the 'Siasat Thread' with anti-PTI posts so that other posts bur down to next pages. Since PML(N) is baggiest opponent of PTI, both of these members appear to forward PML(N) agenda some time but main purpose neutralize pro-PTI narrative.

As you have noticed both have deep interest in defense related topics , write decent English and both of these traits cannot be found in PML(N) supports.

So naturally they have assigned jobs at ISPR or M-wing of Inter-Sex-Intelligence to make sure no single political party can achieve decisive majority in Pakistan as per the divide & rule doctrine.
 
Ultimately, Muhammad Hafeez and Fool's Nightmare are simply another arm of the greater internet warfare unit of the PML-N, which aims at damaging the expat support of the PTI by bringing Imran Khan down to their level (I.e blaming him for corruption practices or having a secret background agenda of damaging the country)

Although they may not directly be aiming to aid PML-N, they are definitely doing so, as the PML-N internet wing consists of all non-PTI supporters unified against one man.

It is only natural that we have these idiots in the PDF, as they are the representation of the noonies against the public opinion, in a kind of microcosm.
 
I believe that it depends upon one's personal psyche and tolerance. I generally put a poster on my "ignore" list, when:
1) he/she is directly or indirectly supporting the criminals of this country. Virtually all "Patwaris" fall in this category. Some others also.
2) when a poster attacks me personally; I don't respond, but block him/her.
 

