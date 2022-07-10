What's new

Is Modi an harbinger of bad luck?

S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,745
-3
1,436
Country
India
Location
India
ModiGee hugged Nawaz Sharif. Overthrown in a judicial coup backed by Neutral Umpires.

ModiGee hugged Rajapaksas. They barely escaped with their gotas intact.

ModiGee hugged Trump. Booted out in a rigged election.

ModiGee hugged Bibi. Gone.

ModiGee hugged BoJo. Overthrown by his own MPs.

ModiGee hugged Abe. Shot dead.

Is this true that ModiGee is a Panauti?
☹


Anyone who he has hugged and is still standing?

Regards
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,860
-12
1,593
Country
India
Location
India
SoulSpokesman said:
ModiGee hugged Nawaz Sharif. Overthrown in a judicial coup backed by Neutral Umpires.

ModiGee hugged Rajapaksas. They barely escaped with their gotas intact.

ModiGee hugged Trump. Booted out in a rigged election.

ModiGee hugged Bibi. Gone.

ModiGee hugged BoJo. Overthrown by his own MPs.

ModiGee hugged Abe. Shot dead.

Is this true that ModiGee is a Panauti?
☹


Anyone who he has hugged and is still standing?

Regards
Click to expand...
Sharif saab is making a comeback.
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,386
-1
5,960
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SoulSpokesman said:
Anyone who he has hugged and is still standing?
Click to expand...
yes, the frog, the canuck and all the arab and persian emperors and princes

nearly fergot about them CEOs of internet companies whom he also dry-humped.

-=virus=- said:
Sharif saab is making a comeback
Click to expand...
I think this was more than a mere dry-humping between the pandit jee and teli jee, them two once locked theirselves in a room and did not come out for 90 minits
 
Last edited:
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,745
-3
1,436
Country
India
Location
India
@doorstar

yes, the frog, the canuck

Yeah a friend on another forum did point out that Macron and Trudeau are still hanging on. The Arab princes and the entrepreneurs dont count- they are not elected leaders and are perhaps immune to him.

Regards
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,860
-12
1,593
Country
India
Location
India
doorstar said:
I think this was more than a mere dry-humping between the the pandit jee and teli jee, them two once locked theirselves in a room and did not come out for 90 minits
Click to expand...
Good man, Noora. Soon we'll resume dialogue with Jr and try once again for lasting peace between the 2 mulks.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

saiyan0321
An analysis of the Constitutional Provision governing the Current Crisis
Replies
3
Views
401
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Half of Punjab to get health coverage by year-end, pledges PM Imran
Replies
9
Views
776
M.AsfandYar
M.AsfandYar
Kabira
A man of the law to the core, Justice Khosa will be a hard act to follow
Replies
8
Views
507
pkuser2k12
pkuser2k12
Sulman Badshah
  • Sticky
Kardeş: The origins of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
6K
drmeson
drmeson
R
Conspiracy Theories Dominate Media Coverage of Pakistan Elections 2018
Replies
10
Views
533
maximuswarrior
maximuswarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom