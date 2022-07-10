Is Modi an harbinger of bad luck?

SoulSpokesman said: Anyone who he has hugged and is still standing? Click to expand...

yes, the frog, the canuck and all the arab and persian emperors and princesnearly fergot about them CEOs of internet companies whom he also dry-humped.I think this was more than a mere dry-humping between the pandit jee and teli jee, them two once locked theirselves in a room and did not come out for 90 minits