Is Modi an harbinger of bad luck?

ModiGee hugged Nawaz Sharif. Overthrown in a judicial coup backed by Neutral Umpires.
ModiGee hugged Rajapaksas. They barely escaped with their gotas intact.
ModiGee hugged Trump. Booted out in a rigged election.
ModiGee hugged Bibi. Gone.
ModiGee hugged BoJo. Overthrown by his own MPs.
ModiGee hugged Abe. Shot dead.
Is this true that ModiGee is a Panauti?
Anyone who he has hugged and is still standing?
Regards
