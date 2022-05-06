Is Ministry of Foreign Affairs intentionally ignoring Shahbaz Sharif & Bilawal ?

Crimson Blue said:



Initially Government of Pakistan was not tagged but then GoP twitter account was added sometime after May 5. ALthough Radio Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Russia were tagged, there is no reference to Shahbaz Sharif or Bilawal Zardari or even Pakistani MoFA.



Is this an innocemt mistake or Russian MFA is sending a messgae to Pakistani establishment ?



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520719399266697217

Silent messages are being conveyed by both China and Russia. They are well aware of the American regime change operation.This government has completely shelved the 30% oil and wheat deal. What else does one expect?The agreed rollover finances from China amounting to $2.5b is no where to be heard about. Should be with SBP 3 weeks ago.