Is Ministry of Foreign Affairs intentionally ignoring Shahbaz Sharif & Bilawal ?

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has posted a message on twitter celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations. However Russian MFA tagged private twitter acocunts of Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Quereshi, Zulfi Bokhari and Shahbaz Gill.
Initially Government of Pakistan was not tagged but then GoP twitter account was added sometime after May 5. ALthough Radio Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Russia were tagged, there is no reference to Shahbaz Sharif or Bilawal Zardari or even Pakistani MoFA.
Is this an innocemt mistake or Russian MFA is sending a messgae to Pakistani establishment ?
