What's new

Is Ministry of Foreign Affairs intentionally ignoring Shahbaz Sharif & Bilawal ?

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
655
0
1,106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has posted a message on twitter celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations. However Russian MFA tagged private twitter acocunts of Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Quereshi, Zulfi Bokhari and Shahbaz Gill.

Initially Government of Pakistan was not tagged but then GoP twitter account was added sometime after May 5. ALthough Radio Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Russia were tagged, there is no reference to Shahbaz Sharif or Bilawal Zardari or even Pakistani MoFA.

Is this an innocemt mistake or Russian MFA is sending a messgae to Pakistani establishment ?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520719399266697217

Ignoring_SS.png
 
P

Patriot forever

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
3,202
5
6,859
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Crimson Blue said:
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has posted a message on twitter celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations. However Russian MFA tagged private twitter acocunts of Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Quereshi, Zulfi Bokhari and Shahbaz Gill.

Initially Government of Pakistan was not tagged but then GoP twitter account was added sometime after May 5. ALthough Radio Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Russia were tagged, there is no reference to Shahbaz Sharif or Bilawal Zardari or even Pakistani MoFA.

Is this an innocemt mistake or Russian MFA is sending a messgae to Pakistani establishment ?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520719399266697217

View attachment 841604
Click to expand...

Silent messages are being conveyed by both China and Russia. They are well aware of the American regime change operation.

This government has completely shelved the 30% oil and wheat deal. What else does one expect?

The agreed rollover finances from China amounting to $2.5b is no where to be heard about. Should be with SBP 3 weeks ago.


This is the respect IK has earned.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

cocomo
  • Article
President Biden, don’t pass up the opportunity for a reset with Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan [Brookings Inst.]
Replies
1
Views
572
khanz
khanz
ghazi52
Shahbaz Sharif confused between heart and mind in NA speech
Replies
3
Views
279
jamesisi
J
ejaz007
SAPM Shahbaz Gill still on payroll of American public university
Replies
11
Views
343
tman786
T
Zibago
Federal Government employees launch protests against new PM Shahbaz Sharif
Replies
2
Views
254
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK court orders frozen bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, family to be restored
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
5K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom