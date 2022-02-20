What's new

Is Maryam Nawaz becoming to powerful for our liking (deep state related)

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
FBprQC5WEAwRDME.jpg

She could pose a long term chellenge and her becoming this powerful as of late gives me a very early red flags besides there are ways to stop this legally. Bring minor fraud cases on the table only enough to sideline her..

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1448575052413382662

She could even wage unsanctioned wars... She also doesn't respect pak army or deep state
word-image-26.png


Sideline her is the only way perhaps then she can become a fashion designer but she needs to be exiled
1645320133264.png
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
You sound like @ziaulislam bro
He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan

I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated

If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab

They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman
and biggest

Establishment dislike her
 
Khan_21

Khan_21

Aug 8, 2014
Why are you worried about deep state? Do you work there? Deep state has done some messed up shit in our history.
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

Feb 8, 2009
what a loser, she has no sense, no education, never worked in her life, a loser woman who is not even worth being a safae wali mae, aur qoum ka naseeb is kay pass.., pakistan needs to cleanse such people..
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Sainthood 101 said:
You sound like @ziaulislam bro
He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan

I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated

If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab

They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman
and biggest

Establishment dislike her
What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
Battlion25 said:
What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her
200w (1).gif
 

