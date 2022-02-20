Is Maryam Nawaz becoming to powerful for our liking (deep state related)

Sainthood 101 said:

He was making Maryam sound like modern day Rasputin capable of controlling everything in Pakistan



I think her prowess and threat is highly exaddurated



If PMLn comes back to power forget PM I doubt she'll be able to become the cm of Punjab



They're a patriarchal family, no one in her party particularly likes her especially older pakistani men hate to serve a woman

and biggest



What are you on about this has nothing to do with gender and she could get elected as per constuition. It is just her politics I am not sold on.. I prefer her over bilawal he should be exited but both are unfit but if it came to both I prefer her but there needs to be efforts to sideline her