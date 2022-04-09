Is khan playing with indians Superiority complex

In my opinion pm khan is playing with Indians Superiority complex. Khan is very smart. He is making Indians feel strong against usa. So he is playing with Indians minds.. we have fools who can not read khan's brain... he is pitching Indians against usa . Just wait n watch Indians gona blow up infront of usa on media. I believe khan is pitching india in Russia china Asia dominated world order. This look great tactics to use Indians English media. He recently threw the aeros. Now we have to wait n watch.. very very smart move