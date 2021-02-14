AZADPAKISTAN2009
Is Karachi , finally seeing a change after almost 6.9 Billion Dollar Special Package ?
(By AzadPakistan2009)
In September 2020 , a Historic mega budget was release for Karachi by the in power Pakistani Government , lead by Prime Minister of Pakistan , Honorable Imran Khan. The Objective for the news was to showcase that the Federal Government has heard the many pleas by the resident of the Mega city Karachi , for intervention
Reference PM announces Rs1.1 trillion 'historic' package for Karachi's transformation.
Now for Sake of reference , that 1.1 Trillion Rupee amounts to almost 8 Billion Dollars which by no means is a massive massive financial help for a city. In fact it is a close figure to what many cities get in Western World. So the first thing we must understand and accept is that yes , a massive financial help was announced in Year 2020.
Now that the funds have been allocated and released , for a everyday person , the question really is fine what kind of change are we seeing at ground level ? So we need to setup realistic expectations now in order to properly hold accountable all the people who are in charge of distributing the money to various projects which have been marked as uplift projects or beautification projects or improvement projects
Expections:
1) Will general condition of improve 25%-50%
a) Cleanup of Garbage
b) Painting of All Government owned walls and pavement
c) Tree plantation in all neighborhoods
d) Painting Orders issued for all Building Owners who own property on Main Streets
e) Parks revitalization / Cleanup rehabilitation
f) No Go zones for Motor Cycles in Congested City Areas
g) Revitalization of Government Schools
h) Revitalization of Government Hospitals
2) Will Stalled KCR and Bus Transit Projects finally complete after 10 years ?
a) What will be Quality of end product KCR project , will the Station look on Par with Punjab/KPK Bus transit ?
b) Will Brand New Buses will start Running for Largest city of Pakistan?
c) Will Millions benefit with Job creation in KCR / Bus Transit?
d) Will it reduce congestions on the streets ?
e) How can we reduce Motor Cycles on the streets , faster and more impactfully?
f) Can there be a disclosure just how long it has taken for the Bus Transit projects in Karachi? It seems like it has been
going on for last 10 years , alot of talking but no completion.
3) What can be be done for the Tourist Attraction in Karachi , the Beach ?
a) What will be done for Karachi Beach ?
b) Can the Beach Area be improved on International Levels ?
c) Can the Area be developed similar to major destinations in World
d) Can big fines be imposed on people who throw garbage
e) Can Trade be promoted on Beach areas ?
f) Can a Tran be linked to have a stop in Clifton , so more people can visit the Beach
3) Closure / Finish to Water distribution problems?
a) Can the Water Theft and Selling of Water to Public be made criminal Act? Without intentionally completing water
projects
b) Will Government take responsibility and state yes , since 1990 residents of Karachi have to buy water from Tankers
and no one really knows , who collects the Money and where it goes after collection as no Pipelines or Water storage
Towers are constructed
4) Waste Recyling and Treatment plant for Sewage
a) Karachi dumps it's Sewage Raw into Ocean , this needs to stop because the Sea brings that same sewage and dumps it on on beaches , biological decay / recycle does not happens at once it takes years so , for Karachi this needs to be fixed 100% so
Tourist can be attracted to the beaches of Karachi. Similarly Karachi needs waste Recycling plants in order to clean up 70% of the clutter and garbage being produced in the largest city of Pakistan
There has to be a serious tracking of Money usage and what is delivered !!!
If the Federal / Sindh Government sets up a Citizen Information portal , it would be welcomed so people can see where they money is going for Karachi ?
