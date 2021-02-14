Is Karachi , finally seeing a change after almost 6.9 Billion Dollar Special Package ?

Expections:

1) Will general condition of improve 25%-50%



a) Cleanup of Garbage

b) Painting of All Government owned walls and pavement

c) Tree plantation in all neighborhoods

d) Painting Orders issued for all Building Owners who own property on Main Streets

e) Parks revitalization / Cleanup rehabilitation

f) No Go zones for Motor Cycles in Congested City Areas

g) Revitalization of Government Schools

h) Revitalization of Government Hospitals

2) Will Stalled KCR and Bus Transit Projects finally complete after 10 years ?

3) What can be be done for the Tourist Attraction in Karachi , the Beach ?

3) Closure / Finish to Water distribution problems?

4) Waste Recyling and Treatment plant for Sewage

Where the 7 Billion Dollars go needs to be tracked 100%



KCR rebuilding or hiring workers to dig tiny holes and fill it with sand or paint job does not eats up all money it may be takes 0.01% of the money ​