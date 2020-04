He is revered in Pakistan as Quaid-i-Azam ("Great Leader") and Baba-i-Qaum, ("Father of the Nation").



Saying anything against him is considered a blasphemy.



But let's put our passions and emotions aside for a moment.



Is Jinnah overrated?



1) He was not the undisputed leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent. He had many rivals like Abul kalam azad, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Abul A'la Maududi, Sheikh Abdullah, Abdul Ghaffar Khan etc



2) He could not make Pakistan an Islamic republic



3) He could not get IoJK



4) He could not get Pashtuns join Pakistan and resolve the Durand Line issue.



5) He could get united Bengal as part of Pakistan



6) He could get united Punjab as part of Pakistan





Click to expand...