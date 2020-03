Is It Zombie Apocalypse? Quarantined Man Runs Away Nude, Bites Woman to Death in India

A man in his 30s, was under quarantine due to his travel history, but was reported to be “mentally disturbed” after he ran out of his house naked on Friday and killed a 90-year-old by biting her throat in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

the elderly woman was taken to a hospital to treat her neck injury but succumbed on Saturday as she didn’t respond to the treatment.