Is it true ?

Jamie Brooks said: Come on… if a single dead body was on the roof let alone 500 people would have been able to smell the rotten corpse for miles… and crows/kites gathered on the hospital roof. 4-5 bodies max if true. And looks like they have embalming fluid on one corpse or taken out of water tank. Cant play the video

? Click to expand...

#Nishterhospital The incident with Nishter Hospital caused a sensationAchi News​

The number can be exaggerated but ...13/10/2022#Nishterhospital The incident with Nishter Hospital caused a sensationAccording to the details, a heartbreaking incident of dumping of abandoned bodies on the roof of the dead house of Nishtar Hospital has been reported.Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar cremated four abandoned bodies on the roof of the dead house, after which panic spread in the hospital.After the gross negligence was exposed, the hospital administration took action and started checking for the presence of the dead bodies.