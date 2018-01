Pakistan gained enormously from 1947 to 1990 from alliance with USA. After that and in particular 2001 Pakistan has been a loss. And here is a remarkable fact. Pakistan lost out because of China in 1960s - not directly but indirectly so we can't blame China for it. But India gained from playing the China card. But we "fixed" that card by making US and China come together during Nixon's term.

