Is It Time To Leave Pakistan? Ft. Syed Muzamil Hasan ​

In this episode of our podcast, Syed Muzamil Hasan, a Digital Media SME and well-known podcast host of Thought Behind Things (TBT), sheds light on one of the most critical issues facing Pakistan today, whether it's time to leave the country. With his vast experience in the field of digital media and podcasting, Syed Muzamil Hasan provides insightful commentary on the many challenges that Pakistanis face in today's world, including economic instability, political uncertainty, and social inequality.



Through his engaging and informative discourse, Syed Muzamil Hasan explains why so many Pakistanis are choosing to leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad. He delves into the root causes of these issues and offers practical solutions that can help individuals and families make informed decisions about their future.



So, if you're a Pakistani citizen who is grappling with the decision to stay or leave your home country, this podcast is a must watch. Syed Muzamil Hasan's insightful analysis and expert commentary will help you understand the issues at play and make a decision that is right for you and your family issues.

00:00 Introduction

02:37 Relocating to Dubai

06:21 Sustaining life in Dubai

13:14 Is it time to leave Pakistan?

20:10 What will be the fate of those who stay in Pakistan?

30:00 Muzamil's life goals

35:27 The significance of money

40:40 Can Pakistani Gen-Z survive the upcoming hard times?

45:12 The middle class will reshape Pakistan

49:45 Is the Startup Industry dying?

53:10 Pakistani elite as gamblers

59:29 Pakistan's future in 2050