Is it time to implement Mujib’s plan to bring Bangladesh and Pakistan closer?

Sheikh Mujib never wanted to break up his beloved Pakistan for which he was a foot soldier in his youth.

However, operation searchlight made division inevitable.

But that is history and we should move on - because Bangladeshi Muslims don’t have any hard feelings - given out of a 250 thousand deaths only 25 thousand were Bangladeshi Muslims.

The resentment is largely concentrated in the Hindu and Bihari communities because they suffered most deaths and violence. Pakistan and India were responsible for the deaths in those respective communities and only they can heal those wounds.

Anyway, here is what Mujib really wanted:

1. Effective joint military through a military alliance.

2. Most of our embassies housed in same buildings.

3. Free movement of people, goods and capital.

4. A central tax of 2.5% - to be used to fund relief efforts and mitigate natural disasters.

5. Extensive collaboration between universities.
 

