Is it time to disband Indian Military?

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Chinese believe in winning wars without fighting and they are doing that quite successfully with India.

China is just walking across and capturing Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese territories while Indian military remains a bystander.

Is it time to disband Indian Military?

At least India can develop with all the tax payer money saved from funding this useless Indian Military.

What worse can China do when India does not have any Indian Military on the LAC?

In 1962 Indian military left by the time Chinese showed up at DBO. Chinese also came all the way to the plains of Assam.

But they vacated all those lands won during the war as Chinese knew that feeding Indian poor is the last thing they want to take up as a long term responsibility.

I won't be surprised a decade down the line when China becomes so rich they would construct a great wall along LAC to keep Indians out like US is doing on the US-Mexico border.
 
Last edited:
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Actually sanghis want Indian Military to get into a war with China and lose badly.

A severe loss to Chinese will get India hooked to the US permanently.

This is the reason why Modi has been defunding the Indian Military to make it impotent and prevent it from winning any wars.
 
Indian military is for keeping indian union intact. With out the army all hell will break loose in countries under hindi occupation e.g kashmir, Khalistan, Nagaland , Tamilnadu etc
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Wrong. What keeps India united is the threat of ever growing Muslim population.
Yes it's never too late to atone for your sins.

Some times I wonder how can such ugly looking people get raped.

The rapists must be so desperate.
 
