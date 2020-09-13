Chinese believe in winning wars without fighting and they are doing that quite successfully with India.



China is just walking across and capturing Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese territories while Indian military remains a bystander.



Is it time to disband Indian Military?



At least India can develop with all the tax payer money saved from funding this useless Indian Military.



What worse can China do when India does not have any Indian Military on the LAC?



In 1962 Indian military left by the time Chinese showed up at DBO. Chinese also came all the way to the plains of Assam.



But they vacated all those lands won during the war as Chinese knew that feeding Indian poor is the last thing they want to take up as a long term responsibility.



I won't be surprised a decade down the line when China becomes so rich they would construct a great wall along LAC to keep Indians out like US is doing on the US-Mexico border.