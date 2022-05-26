Is it time for Pakistan to re evaluate its friendship with China?

Thread 'Xinjiang Police Files'Chinese regime is brutally oppressing and genociding Uyghur’s in East Turkistan.East Turkistan is no different than Kashmir and in fact is facing worse oppression.While all this goes on is it appropriate for Pakistan to continue having such warm relations with China and continue to remain silent on Uyghur issue?Mods don’t delete my thread I made it based on facts and asked a valid question. Share your opinions if you want but don’t censor posts raising awareness about oppression against your very own Muslim brothers. Fear Allah