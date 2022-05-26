What's new

Is it time for Pakistan to re evaluate its friendship with China?

Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

BANNED
Sep 10, 2020
1,215
2
2,384
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Thread 'Xinjiang Police Files'
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/xinjiang-police-files.743124/

Chinese regime is brutally oppressing and genociding Uyghur’s in East Turkistan.
East Turkistan is no different than Kashmir and in fact is facing worse oppression.
While all this goes on is it appropriate for Pakistan to continue having such warm relations with China and continue to remain silent on Uyghur issue?

Mods don’t delete my thread I made it based on facts and asked a valid question. Share your opinions if you want but don’t censor posts raising awareness about oppression against your very own Muslim brothers. Fear Allah
 
Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
8,056
-5
8,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Thread 'Xinjiang Police Files'
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/xinjiang-police-files.743124/

Chinese regime is brutally oppressing and genociding Uyghur’s in East Turkistan.
East Turkistan is no different than Kashmir and in fact is facing worse oppression.
While all this goes on is it appropriate for Pakistan to continue having such warm relations with China and continue to remain silent on Uyghur issue?

Mods don’t delete my thread I made it based on facts and asked a valid question. Share your opinions if you want but don’t censor posts raising awareness about oppression against your very own Muslim brothers. Fear Allah
Click to expand...

Son your delusional *** needs a wakeup call.

If only geopolitical issues were to be purged or changed the behest of someone who most probably has chosen to leave this country and adopt a second country as home.

@WebMaster Chukko jee ..
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
37,934
481
84,222
Country
United States
Location
United States
I think we should reevaluate Pakistan itself - clearly myopic and generally ignorant people like this need to go back under a Raj before getting educated for 100 more years before being given independence. Part of that should be teaching them the complete and full history of Islam especially each and every action taken by the prophet along with its interpretation.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
6,291
-1
8,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
abey-saale.gif
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
28,216
-45
64,364
Country
China
Location
China
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Thread 'Xinjiang Police Files'
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/xinjiang-police-files.743124/

Chinese regime is brutally oppressing and genociding Uyghur’s in East Turkistan.
East Turkistan is no different than Kashmir and in fact is facing worse oppression.
While all this goes on is it appropriate for Pakistan to continue having such warm relations with China and continue to remain silent on Uyghur issue?

Mods don’t delete my thread I made it based on facts and asked a valid question. Share your opinions if you want but don’t censor posts raising awareness about oppression against your very own Muslim brothers. Fear Allah
Click to expand...
Nothing but a pack of lies. But be some CIA turd who paid to start these thread working for the indian and american who killed Palestine , Kashmir Muslims while brag about Allah and righteous , asking Pakistan to target China.



You know why Bajwa sold itself to USA becos with similar people like OP.

And OP shall delete your account becos JF-17 Blk 3 is designed and manufacture currently in China. Clearly this OP is a troll who practice double standard and selective righteous to suit his agenda.
 
Last edited:
W

WotTen

FULL MEMBER
Mar 18, 2022
711
-3
1,218
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Jf-17 block 3 said:
East Turkistan is no different than Kashmir
Click to expand...

There is no such thing as East Turkmenistan. Uyghur issue is an internal Chinese issue and is more about ethnicity than religion. Han Chinese are not oppressed.

We should focus on Kashmir and Palestine only. Kashmir because it is our unfinished business from 1947, and Palestine because Al Aqsa mosque is there.

We should stop dreaming about becoming leader of Muslim world until we can get our own house in order first.
 
F

Faqirze

FULL MEMBER
Sep 17, 2021
618
-7
709
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The Pakistani civilian government is too over reliant on China, they aren't self sufficient at all so its either China or America for them. If they even dared speak about Xinjiang and the Uyghurs it would be a disaster, but that's how the world works unfortunately
 
P

pardesi1

MEMBER

New Recruit

May 26, 2022
3
0
2
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Unpopular opinion, but it is true: Chinese communists are atheists and trying very hard to eradicate Islam from their country. I have personally met Muslims who have fled China. There is satellite imagery showing China has destroyed mosques[1]. Satellites don't lie, right?

At the same time, it must be remembered that Pakistan is a country of 200 million Muslims and few countries wants to help Pakistan except China. So China's relationship with Muslims is complicated.

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...-mosques-destroyed-damaged-china-report-finds
 
Last edited:
K

kazaki

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 7, 2021
72
0
33
Country
India
Location
India
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Thread 'Xinjiang Police Files'
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/xinjiang-police-files.743124/

Chinese regime is brutally oppressing and genociding Uyghur’s in East Turkistan.
East Turkistan is no different than Kashmir and in fact is facing worse oppression.
While all this goes on is it appropriate for Pakistan to continue having such warm relations with China and continue to remain silent on Uyghur issue?

Mods don’t delete my thread I made it based on facts and asked a valid question. Share your opinions if you want but don’t censor posts raising awareness about oppression against your very own Muslim brothers. Fear Allah
Click to expand...
Let the chinese mind their business , they provide everything to their citizens .
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

sammuel
Xinjiang leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps
2
Replies
20
Views
373
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Luosifen
China-Pakistan friendship will not be shaken: Wang Yi
Replies
1
Views
403
El Sidd
El Sidd
H
  • Locked
The Arab World Isn't Just Silent on China’s Crackdown on Uighurs. It's Complicit
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
183
Views
7K
denel
denel
Luosifen
Pakistan’s political change ‘won’t affect solid friendship with China’
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
2K
Warking
Warking
Reashot Xigwin
U.S. Bluntly Tells China it's Responsible for Torture, Rape, Imprisonment in Xinjiang
Replies
3
Views
284
CatSultan
CatSultan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom