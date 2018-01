It is not Malaysia's choice.



Taiwan or mainland China may decide to intervene.



Taiwan possesses far superior military technology than Malaysia. If you want Taiwan to invade and annex Malaysia then by all means, try to reclaim Singapore. It may be Malaysia that is reclaimed by Taiwan.

----------



Singapore is the weakest of the ethnically Han Chinese states in Asia.



Taiwan is hovering in the background.



Behind Taiwan, mainland China is watching.



Reclaiming Singapore entails risking a war with Taiwan or mainland China.



How badly does Malaysia (127,724 square miles) want tiny Singapore (277 square miles)?



Enough to risk a war with Taiwan and/or China?

