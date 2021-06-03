Is it the end of Indian PM Modi today?

Later today, Indian PM Modi is planning to land in a C-130 on a new Indian Highway.
Will he survive? You know skill of (or lack there of) Indian Airforce pilots.
If does not survive, who will be the new PM of India?
IAF aircraft C-130J Super Hercules crashes near Gwalior, 5 killed
Josy Joseph / TNN / Updated: Mar 29, 2014, 07:36 IST
