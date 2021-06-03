Is it the end of Indian PM Modi today?

India had a very poor global image to begin with and had gained some traction as a founding member of the defunct "Non-aligned movement" post WW2 during the USSR-West cold war era. But now with extreme Hindu delusional chest thumping encouraged by the decaying west to "counter China" , India is very unpopular globally and a laughing stock. I had posted a good analysis from Asia Times on how Modi's Islamophobia, pandering to Hindu terrorists and baiting China will end in a major catastrope for impoverished and fragmenting India, which can only survive as a neutral moderate secular state.