Is it safe to call and declare India a terrorist country?

As we know pakistan suffered a lot from terrorism recently and also suffered from its maligned image in the world. Say thanks to the western and indian media propaganda who worked day and night to portray pakistan as a nation of radical extremists. But thanks God because of our sacrifices and collective efforts we managed not just to defeat this menace of terrorism but through tourism also to restore our image of a peaceful country which is full of hardworking ,civilized and hospitable people.

Now the world is admitting pakistan is the most misrepresented country on the face of Earth and a great injustice has been done to this country.

The reality is few terrorist groups(mostly foreign sponsored) were not at all the representative of 220 million pakistanis and most pakistanis were on the receiving end of those terrorists . Mostly Muslim pakistanis without harming any other religion or another country. An ordinary Pakistani never supported any hateful ideology or any terrorist organization. They were unable to win a single seat in the national assembly which just shows in the heart and minds of a ordinary pakistani citizen there is no place for any hateful or extremist ideology.

On the other hand in India a known fascist hindutva ideology and a known right wing organization with known history of terrorism called RSS got all the support from the Indian public and two third majority in the general elections two times to make a government(BJP and RSS two sides of the same coin as we speak)

That shows a lot about a mindset of an ordinary pakistani vs ordinary Indian citizen. In most cases the whole country should not get the blame of being a terrorist or extremist country because of good and bad everywhere or because of the few terrorist groups operating not representing the entire population. But when the masses come out in favour of a hateful and extremist ideology that's something very unusual and different. An average indian represents the hateful ideology which is ruling India for almost a decade . And first time in our 72 year history it's literally a fight of a average pakistani citizen Vs average indian citizen.

Does terrorism translates only to issuing fatwas, beheading people and suicide blasts? Massacring minorities in Gujrat to strike terror in their hearts and minds ,openly threatening and killing Muslims and other minorties to make them realize India is for Hindus only translate to fascism only ?? Where else in the world a huge radicalized population of extremists like in india lives?

In my humble opinion India is the one and only country in the world which perfectly fits into the "terrorist country " definition as we speak.

What do you think ?