Is it realistic for Saudi Arabia and Iran to become regional partners?Much of the discussions on PDF (from what I have seen) resolve around dick measuring contests but there is very little talk about how to solve the problems and challenges at hand and constructive exchanges between the people of the region.So what would such a rapprochement look like and what could the region expect to see?Keep it constructive as nobody should be interested in trolling or dick measuring nonsense or sectarian nonsense.Interesting videos: